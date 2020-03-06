Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-OREGON-GOP-WALKOUT

Oregon 2020 legislative session implodes amid GOP walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s legislative session has imploded amid a boycott by Republicans over a climate change measure. Frustration boiled into the open Thursday after Senate Republicans said they would return to the Capitol, but only to vote on emergency budget bills. Senate President Peter Courtney vowed to prevent lawmakers in the future from stopping the Legislature’s business with a walkout. Democrats hold super majorities in the Legislature, but need GOP members to achieve a quorum. Republicans objected to a modified cap and trade bill, saying it would cost rural communities too much.

MONITORING-VICTIM NOTIFICATION

Bill to allow monitoring, victim notification passes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to provide electronic monitoring and real-time victim notification is close to becoming state law, several months after a Vancouver, Washington, woman was killed by her estranged husband. The Columbian reports the Washington state House voted 96-0 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 5149, named “The Tiffany Hill Act.” The former Marine sergeant was fatally shot Nov. 26 in her minivan outside a Vancouver elementary school. Hill’s husband had been arrested in September for domestic violence and was free on bail and blocked by court order from having any contact with Hill when he shot her. He killed himself following a short police chase. The bill is expected to make to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee to be signed into law.

POSTAL WORKER-MAIL THEFT

Mail carrier who stole checks, money orders gets prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A mail carrier who stole thousands of dollars worth of cash deposits and money orders from her mail route was sentenced to four years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a jury convicted 38-year-old Jamie Dent after she stole more than 100 pieces of mail from people along her mail route. She was convicted on 11 counts of mail theft and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to Deputy District Attorney Kate Williams, Dent likely stole mail for years before being caught and likely impacted at least 200 people across the United States.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

Is Idaho turning a little blue? Primary might provide clues

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s upcoming presidential primary could give an indication of the political leanings of all of its newcomers. The deeply conservative state last year was the nation’s fastest-growing. Close to 37,000 new residents boosted Idaho’s population to about 1.8 million. Democrats will use a primary for the first time on Tuesday after picking Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton at a caucus in 2016. President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the Republican primary, or the state in the November general election. Still, officials say switching to a primary this year could significantly increase the number of Democratic participants, and play a role in the outcome.

OREGON-RECALL EFFORT

Republican lawmaker faces recall drive over GOP walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A new recall effort emerged against one of the Republican lawmakers who left the Capitol to protest environmental legislation.Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Sen. Chuck Thomsen of Hood River could face an election to remove him from office if organizers can gather enough signatures. A Hood River resident launched a recall petition against Thomsen because of his role in the walkout. In order to force a recall election, the petition effort must gather 9,025 valid signatures by June 2, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

AP-US-MED-GENETIC-FRONTIERS-GENE-EDITING-BLINDNESS

Doctors try 1st CRISPR editing in the body for blindness

Scientists say they have used the gene editing tool CRISPR inside someone’s body for the first time. It’s a new frontier for efforts to operate on DNA, the chemical code of life, to treat diseases. The company that makes the treatment said Wednesday a patient recently had it done at the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University for an inherited form of blindness. It may take up to a month to see if it worked. The treatment uses CRISPR to delete a mutation that is preventing a gene from making a protein that’s needed for sight.

LANDOWNER KILLS COUGAR

Landowner shoots cougar that killed goats near The Dalles

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — State officials say a landowner fatally shot a cougar that had killed several goats in a neighborhood near The Dalles along the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Fish and Wildlife says the cougar was shot Monday after it had killed five goats near homes in separate incidents last week and on Sunday. Officials say the animal had been shot at previously by one of the landowners who lost goats. The multiple sightings and livestock killings near residences caused concern for local wildlife managers, who also made attempts to locate the cougar before it was shot. Officials say the person who shot the cougar coordinated with Fish and Wildlife and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

ECOLA PARK CLOSURE-IMPACTS

Ecola State Park’s closure may impact more than park

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — Ecola means “whale” in the Chinook Wawa trade language — and, much like a whale, sections of Ecola State Park are heading out to sea. The Astorian reports the park remains closed indefinitely after a February landslide that damaged the primary entrance road and sent a portion of a trail, trees and salal bushes cascading over a cliff edge. With the closure, the state expects increased tourism and recreational pressure on other state parks, especially parks like Oswald West farther south. Ecola sees more than half a million day-use visitors every year. And state park sites on the North Coast in general have only been growing in popularity in recent years.