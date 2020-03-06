Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Families slam nursing home residents’ treatment

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Family members of residents of a suburban Seattle nursing home where nine people have died from the coronavirus condemned the treatment of their loved ones. It came Thursday as Washington authorities reported dozens more cases and an additional death from COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence also visited Washington state, meeting with Gov. Jay Inslee and others. Authorities say there are at least 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 39 on Wednesday. All but one are from the Seattle area. And King County officials confirmed a woman in her 90s died, bringing the total in the state to 11.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STADIUM WORKER

Seattle stadium worker diagnosed with COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat venue where the Seattle Seahawks play has tested positive for the coronavirus. Chase Gallagher, a spokesman for King County, said Thursday previously scheduled sporting events at Century Link Field will proceed. However health authorities have advised that the elderly and people with weak immune systems not attend games or matches there in the near term. Gallagher said health officials are working with the stadium to determine potential exposures from a Feb. 22 game involving the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL football league. Seventy cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washington state, most in the Seattle area. 11 people have died.

AP-US-OREGON-GOP-WALKOUT

Oregon 2020 legislative session implodes amid GOP walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s legislative session has imploded amid a boycott by Republicans over a climate change measure. Frustration boiled into the open Thursday after Senate Republicans said they would return to the Capitol, but only to vote on emergency budget bills. Senate President Peter Courtney vowed to prevent lawmakers in the future from stopping the Legislature’s business with a walkout. Democrats hold super majorities in the Legislature, but need GOP members to achieve a quorum. Republicans objected to a modified cap and trade bill, saying it would cost rural communities too much.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Cruise passengers off California await virus test results

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Results were expected Friday after passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. A passenger on an earlier voyage of the ship died of the disease, and at least four others became infected. While more than 3,500 aboard the Grand Princess were ordered to stay at sea, only 45 people were tested. A military helicopter delivered test kits to the Grand Princess, which is anchored off San Francisco. Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has reached 12 and infections swell to more than 200 cases, scattered across 18 states.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-IDAHO

Is Idaho turning a little blue? Primary might provide clues

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s upcoming presidential primary could give an indication of the political leanings of all of its newcomers. The deeply conservative state last year was the nation’s fastest-growing. Close to 37,000 new residents boosted Idaho’s population to about 1.8 million. Democrats will use a primary for the first time on Tuesday after picking Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton at a caucus in 2016. President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the Republican primary, or the state in the November general election. Still, officials say switching to a primary this year could significantly increase the number of Democratic participants, and play a role in the outcome.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

Pence pledges ‘full support’ to Wash. in coronavirus fight

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has pledged the full support of the Trump administration to Washington state officials as the coronavirus death toll there continues to mount. The Seattle area has been the hardest hit by coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., with at least 70 confirmed infections and 11 dead. Pence toured the state’s emergency response center and told workers, “We know you’re the front line.” Earlier, Pence called on members of the public to hold off on buying face masks unless they’re sick, saying health professionals need the masks more. And he said the U.S. has made “real progress” in addressing a shortage of coronavirus test kits.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-QUARANTINE MOTEL

Seattle-area officials buy $4 million `quarantine’ motel

SEATTLE (AP) — The amenities offered by the suburban EconoLodge motel may not be fancy, but they were just what Seattle-area officials were looking for in a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. There are hard surfaces, easy-to-clean floors and separate heating-and-cooling units in each room, reducing the chances germs could spread through a ventilation system. King County officials announced this week that they are buying the motel for $4 million. The deal is expected to close on Friday and officials hope to have the first patients in within days. But some local officials are calling it an “ill-advised and dangerous plan.”

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INSURANCE-COVERAGE

Insurers will cover virus tests, but check if costs apply

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is assuring Americans that lab tests for coronavirus will be covered by private and government health insurance. But that promise appears to be less than airtight. Officials say Medicare, Medicaid, and “Obamacare” insurance plans will cover the tests. But people with employer insurance should check with their plan. Major insurers say they will cover such tests. But deductibles and copays may apply. State health departments will test for free. Seema Verma of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the government wants broad access to the tests and is monitoring the situation.

CORONAVIRUS-IDAHO

Boise State students in isolation due to coronavirus worries

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University says four students from South Korea participating in a school program are in self-isolation for 14 days in Boise. The school in a statement Thursday says the students cleared a health screening for the new coronavirus after arriving in Seattle on Monday. The virus causes the disease called COVID-19. School spokesman Greg Hahn says the four students are staying in an apartment in a complex owned by the university. He says they’re able to take classes online. State officials say no one in Idaho has so far tested positive for the virus, but preparations are being made should that occur.

EVERETT PAID DOWNTOWN PARKING

Study: Everett recommended to use paid parking downtown

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A city analysis has recommended having Washington state residents and visitors pay for parking in downtown Everett to combat the increasing lack of available on-street parking spots. The Everett Herald reported that a $164,180 study presented to Everett City Council last month also recommended more enforcement and hiring a city parking manager. The recommendations could generate about $1 million in revenue each year. Portland-based Barney & Worth and Rick Williams Consulting tallied more than 9,400 spaces downtown for parked vehicles along roads and in garages and lots. The study showed many blocks had on-street occupancy rates over 70%.