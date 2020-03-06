AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Mar. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Mar. 06 9:00 AM Oregon Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII meeting – Oregon Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII meeting, with agenda including a discussion on bylaws and reports from liaison agencies

Location: Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, 4190 Aumsville Highway SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Dan Estes, Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII , 1 503 986 4183

——————–

Friday, Mar. 06 12:00 PM Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries holds Twitter AMA on sick time laws – Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries holds a Twitter AMA, discussing Oregonians’ and employers’ questions about sick time, their rights, and coronavirus (COVID-19)

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Jenny Smith, OR Bureau of Labor and Industries , jenny.smith@state.or.us

https://twitter.com/OregonL_I/status/1235327348070928390

——————–

Friday, Mar. 06 4:00 PM Portland centenarian celebrates 103rd birthday ahead of participation four mile walk – Portland centenarian Patrick Young celebrates his 103rd birthday with family and friends, ahead of his participation in the annual Shamrock Stride, a four mile walk held in Portland

Location: NorthWest Place, 2420 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://theehlersgroup.com/, https://twitter.com/TheEhlersGroup

Contacts: Kerry Philips, The Ehlers Group, Kerry@TheEhlersGroup.com, 1 954 726 9228

——————–

Friday, Mar. 06 – Sunday, Mar. 15 Portland International Film Festival – Portland International Film Festival, annual event premiering over 150 international shorts and feature films to Portland audiences

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.nwfilm.org/festivals/piff, https://twitter.com/nwfilmcenter, #PIFF43

Contacts: December Carson, Portland International Film Festival, december@nwfilm.org, 1 503 276 4276

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 07 9:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler holds community conversation on homelessness – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a community conversation on homelessness, discussing how the city is addressing housing instability while inviting community members to share their priorities for improvements and budget decisions

Location: Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 07 9:30 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley holds town hall meetings – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds town halls at Valor Middle School, 450 Parr Rd NE, Woodburn, OR (9:30 AM PST) and Campy Withycombe Assembly Hall, 15300 SE Minuteman Way, Clackamas, OR (1:30 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 07 Classic Wines Auction 2020

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.classicwinesauction.com/, https://twitter.com/ClassicWinesAux

Contacts: Classic Wines Auction, info@classicwinesauction.com