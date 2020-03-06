WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — The University of Washington said Friday that to help stop the spread of the coronavirus it will stop holding classes at its three Seattle-area campuses and instead teach students online. The school made the announcement on Twitter. The change will begin Monday, and be in effect through the end of winter quarter on March 20. The school said the campuses will remain open. By Martha Bellisle and Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

IRRIGATION WATER SUPPLY FORECAST YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington state farmers are expected to receive a full water supply this irrigation season in the Yakima Basin based on an early assessment, a state water management agency said. SENT: 250 words..

SPORTS

BKW—PAC 12 TOURNAMENT

LAS VEGAS — Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament. Coverage planned Friday of BKW–T25-Southern California-UCLA, BKW–California-Arizona, BKW–T25-Oregon St-Stanford, BKW–T25-Utah-Oregon.

IN BRIEF:

—SWINOMISH-OIL TRAIN LAWSUIT: Appeals court supports tribal lawsuit over oil trains.