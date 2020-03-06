AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Mar. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Mar. 06 9:30 AM Dem Reps. Suzan DelBene and Derek Kilmer and Washington Gov. Inslee discuss federal coronavirus funding – King County, WA, Executive Dow Constantine holds a briefing to discuss the federal emergency funding package for coronavirus (COVID-19) response, with other speakers including Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Derek Kilmer and Washington Governor Jay Inslee

Location: King County Chinook Building, 401 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

Media should RSVP to nick.martin@mail.house.gov, cc: dennis.sills@mail.house.gov.

——————–

Friday, Mar. 06 Labor Law and Labor Arbitration Seattle Conference

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.laborarb.com/

Contacts: Labor Arbitration Institute, registrar@laborarb.com, 1 507 663 1220

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 07 1:30 PM POSTPONED: Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds town hall meeting

Location: Everett Public Library Evergreen Branch, 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 07 1:30 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds community coffee meeting

Location: Johnny Picasso’s, 501 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Saturday, Mar. 07 Grace Notes Gala fundraiser – Grace Notes Gala fundraiser, benefiting Susan G. Komen Puget Sound and the breast cancer fight in Western Washington

Location: W Seattle, 1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.komenpugetsound.org, https://twitter.com/SusanGKomen

Contacts: David Richart, Susan G. Komen for the Cure , david@pskomen.org

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 08 – Wednesday, Mar. 11 2020 US Human Proetome Organization Annual Conference – 2020 US Human Proetome Organization Annual Conference, titled ‘Novel Proteomic Perspectives on Aging, Cancer and Disease’

Location: The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.ushupo.org/

Contacts: , US HUPO , office@ushupo.org, 1 505 989 4876