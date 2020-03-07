Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge reduced bail to $1 million for the mother of two missing children after her lawyer contended at her first hearing in Idaho that the amount had been set too high because of media attention. Wearing faded orange-and-white striped jail garb and bright pink lipstick, Lori Vallow Daybell spoke little but nodded emphatically whenever her attorneys mentioned her desire to vigorously defend herself against the child abandonment charges. A prosecutor said Lori Daybell had already defied one court order when she refused to take her children to Idaho authorities in February. The judge agreed that the bond should be reduced but also said he wanted Daybell closely monitored.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The FBI is investigating after fraudsters stole roughly half a million dollars of Idaho payments that were intended to go to state vendors. Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf’s office revealed the theft in a prepared statement released late Friday afternoon, saying the thieves posed as state vendors and then changed the vendors’ banking information, diverting the payments into their own bank accounts. Few details were released about exactly the thefts occurred, but officials said regular payments made to the vendors by 20 state agencies were diverted and stolen. Chief Deputy Controller Josh Whitworth says authorities are working to recover the stolen money.

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho say an officer shot during a standoff in Post Falls is in good condition at a hospital and that investigators are waiting for a report from a coroner to confirm the identity of the shooter, who died. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that Post Falls police believe the man found dead in the home after the standoff is Thomas W. Boland and that he failed to appear at a sentencing hearing for an assault conviction last year. Police were at the home Tuesday to serve a warrant when the man shot the officer. After a several-hour standoff, the man was found dead inside.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University says four students from South Korea participating in a school program are in self-isolation for 14 days in Boise. The school in a statement Thursday says the students cleared a health screening for the new coronavirus after arriving in Seattle on Monday. The virus causes the disease called COVID-19. School spokesman Greg Hahn says the four students are staying in an apartment in a complex owned by the university. He says they’re able to take classes online. State officials say no one in Idaho has so far tested positive for the virus, but preparations are being made should that occur.