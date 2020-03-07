Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A day after Oregon’s legislative session went down in flames, there was plenty of finger-pointing. Some of the bills that died were months in the making, with committee hearings and public testimony, all for naught. Among them was the one that triggered the boycott: A plan to put a price on greenhouse gas emissions and invest funds to transition away from fossil fuels. The Oregonian, the state’s main newspaper, sharply criticized the Republicans. It said voters should decide if Republicans pay the price in coming elections. The House Republican leader blamed Democrats, saying they were unwilling to refer the climate bill to voters.

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington said it will stop holding classes for nearly 60,000 students at its three campuses and instead offer online instruction to help stop the spread of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States. At least 79 cases of COVID-19 _ the disease caused by the virus _ have been confirmed in the state, with most in the Seattle area. There have been 13 deaths in Washington. Meanwhile, authorities said 30 medical professionals from the U.S. Public Health Service would arrive Saturday to help staff members at the suburban Seattle nursing facility where patients have died from the coronavirus.

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — An adult female cougar has been fatally shot in The Dalles by a resident after the cougar attacked goats on several occasions. The Bulletin reports that the cougar was killed Monday after it had killed a total of five goats between Feb. 26 and March 1. Oregon law permits landowners to kill cougars without a permit if the animal has been causing livestock deaths. Fish and Wildlife biologists are required to inspect the cougar carcass within 10 days of its death to determine its sex and age for population modeling. There are currently more than 6,000 cougars in the state.

UNDATED (AP) — A body recovered from the Willamette River has been identified as a man from Albany who was reported missing in December. The body of 26-year-old Alexander Crocker was recovered from the river near the Buena Vista Ferry on Feb. 27. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says his family reported him missing after not hearing from him for more than a month. No foul play is suspected. Crocker’s body was found by a boater in the area.