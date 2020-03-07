Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people are confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Grand Princess is forbidden to dock in San Francisco. State and federal officials say they are working to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and test the 3,500 people aboard. The passengers could be quarantined on land, although President Trump said Friday he would rather they remain aboard. Sixteen people in the United States have died from the virus, including two deaths that were announced Friday in Florida.

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Before a suburban Seattle nursing home became ground zero for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., there were few signs the facility was girding against an illness spreading around the world. Several people who visited Life Care Center over the past few weeks told The Associated Press that they didn’t notice any unusual precautions and weren’t asked about their health. Visitors came in as they always did. Staffers only recently began wearing masks. And events went on as planned, including a Mardi Gras party three days before officials announced the first of at least 10 deaths linked to the facility.

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington said it will stop holding classes for nearly 60,000 students at its three campuses and instead offer online instruction to help stop the spread of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States. At least 79 cases of COVID-19 _ the disease caused by the virus _ have been confirmed in the state, with most in the Seattle area. There have been 13 deaths in Washington. Meanwhile, authorities said 30 medical professionals from the U.S. Public Health Service would arrive Saturday to help staff members at the suburban Seattle nursing facility where patients have died from the coronavirus.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state water management agency has announced an early assessment showing Yakima Basin farmers are expected to receive a full water supply this irrigation season. That’s better than last year. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that the state Bureau of Reclamation announced that snowpack in the mountains is about 100% of normal and basin reservoirs are at 107% of normal for this time of year. Reclamation officials the situation could change over the next month before the next report is released. Officials say the forecast last March predicted supply at 90% of normal in the basin. A dry spring lowered that prediction to 74%.