Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Aron Baynes scored a career-high 37 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers, Dario Saric added 24 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-117 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Baynes was 9 of 14 from long distance and 12 of 23 overall. He also had 16 rebounds. Phoenix never trailed and made 19 3-pointers. It was a much-needed win for the Suns after they had lost four straight home games to hurt their already fading playoff hopes. CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points, and Damian Lillard had 24.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead No. 3 Oregon to a 79-59 victory over Utah in the Pac-12 quarterfinals at Mandalay Bay Events Center. The Ducks erased a six-point first-quarter deficit and used a 20-4 run in the second quarter to seize momentum. Igniting the run was a 3-point barrage which saw Oregon (29-2) connect on eight consecutive shots from beyond the arc to close the half. Utah is 14-17.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 23 points to lead No. 7 Stanford past No. 14 Oregon State 68-56 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. Maya Dodson and Lacie Hull each added 10 points for Stanford, the defending Pac-12 Tournament champion. The Beavers were led by Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum, who each scored 12 points. Mikayla Pivec had 10 points for Oregon State.

UNDATED (AP) — So far, at least, spring training ballparks are drawing good crowds and NBA and NHL arenas are mostly full. There’s little sign of coronavirus panic among U.S. sports fans. But that may change. And soon. Two colleges this week canceled trips to the Seattle area for basketball games in the wake of an outbreak of coronavirus in Washington state, the first major U.S. sports disruptions because of the virus. In Las Vegas, where five conference tournament are played, officials announced the first positive virus test Thursday. The bottom line is that no one really knows.