Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

Oregon Legislature crashes over climate, leaving acrimony

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A day after Oregon’s legislative session went down in flames, there was plenty of finger-pointing. Some of the bills that died were months in the making, with committee hearings and public testimony, all for naught. Among them was the one that triggered the boycott: A plan to put a price on greenhouse gas emissions and invest funds to transition away from fossil fuels. The Oregonian, the state’s main newspaper, sharply criticized the Republicans. It said voters should decide if Republicans pay the price in coming elections. The House Republican leader blamed Democrats, saying they were unwilling to refer the climate bill to voters.

University goes online, nursing home gets help against virus

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington said it will stop holding classes for nearly 60,000 students at its three campuses and instead offer online instruction to help stop the spread of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States. At least 79 cases of COVID-19 _ the disease caused by the virus _ have been confirmed in the state, with most in the Seattle area. There have been 13 deaths in Washington. Meanwhile, authorities said 30 medical professionals from the U.S. Public Health Service would arrive Saturday to help staff members at the suburban Seattle nursing facility where patients have died from the coronavirus.

Cougar shot in The Dalles after attacks on goats

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — An adult female cougar has been fatally shot in The Dalles by a resident after the cougar attacked goats on several occasions. The Bulletin reports that the cougar was killed Monday after it had killed a total of five goats between Feb. 26 and March 1. Oregon law permits landowners to kill cougars without a permit if the animal has been causing livestock deaths. Fish and Wildlife biologists are required to inspect the cougar carcass within 10 days of its death to determine its sex and age for population modeling. There are currently more than 6,000 cougars in the state.

Body recovered from Willamette River identified

A body recovered from the Willamette River has been identified as a man from Albany who was reported missing in December. The body of 26-year-old Alexander Crocker was recovered from the river near the Buena Vista Ferry on Feb. 27. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says his family reported him missing after not hearing from him for more than a month. No foul play is suspected. Crocker’s body was found by a boater in the area.

Oregon 2020 legislative session implodes amid GOP walkout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s legislative session has imploded amid a boycott by Republicans over a climate change measure. Frustration boiled into the open Thursday after Senate Republicans said they would return to the Capitol, but only to vote on emergency budget bills. Senate President Peter Courtney vowed to prevent lawmakers in the future from stopping the Legislature’s business with a walkout. Democrats hold super majorities in the Legislature, but need GOP members to achieve a quorum. Republicans objected to a modified cap and trade bill, saying it would cost rural communities too much.

Oregon insurers waive copays, deductibles for COVD-19 tests

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown says the state has reached an agreement with private health insurance companies to waive things such as co-payments, co-insurance and deductibles for Oregonians who undergo testing for COVID-19 at a facility in their insurance network. The agreement also will apply to a vaccine for the virus if and when it becomes available. The state is pursuing the same agreement with self-insured health plans. Brown says Oregon is also seeking clarification from the federal government about exceptions to cost-sharing for Medicare Advantage plans, and health savings account-eligible high-deductible health plans.

Bill to allow monitoring, victim notification passes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to provide electronic monitoring and real-time victim notification is close to becoming state law, several months after a Vancouver, Washington, woman was killed by her estranged husband. The Columbian reports the Washington state House voted 96-0 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 5149, named “The Tiffany Hill Act.” The former Marine sergeant was fatally shot Nov. 26 in her minivan outside a Vancouver elementary school. Hill’s husband had been arrested in September for domestic violence and was free on bail and blocked by court order from having any contact with Hill when he shot her. He killed himself following a short police chase. The bill is expected to make to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee to be signed into law.

Mail carrier who stole checks, money orders gets prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A mail carrier who stole thousands of dollars worth of cash deposits and money orders from her mail route was sentenced to four years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a jury convicted 38-year-old Jamie Dent after she stole more than 100 pieces of mail from people along her mail route. She was convicted on 11 counts of mail theft and one count of aggravated identity theft. According to Deputy District Attorney Kate Williams, Dent likely stole mail for years before being caught and likely impacted at least 200 people across the United States.