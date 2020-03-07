Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US

Coronavirus concerns stalls cruise ship off California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people are confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Grand Princess is forbidden to dock in San Francisco. State and federal officials say they are working to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and test the 3,500 people aboard. The passengers could be quarantined on land, although President Trump said Friday he would rather they remain aboard. Sixteen people in the United States have died from the virus, including two deaths that were announced Friday in Florida.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME

Nursing home showed few signs it prepared for virus outbreak

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Before a suburban Seattle nursing home became ground zero for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., there were few signs the facility was girding against an illness spreading around the world. Several people who visited Life Care Center over the past few weeks told The Associated Press that they didn’t notice any unusual precautions and weren’t asked about their health. Visitors came in as they always did. Staffers only recently began wearing masks. And events went on as planned, including a Mardi Gras party three days before officials announced the first of at least 10 deaths linked to the facility.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

University goes online, nursing home gets help against virus

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington said it will stop holding classes for nearly 60,000 students at its three campuses and instead offer online instruction to help stop the spread of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States. At least 79 cases of COVID-19 _ the disease caused by the virus _ have been confirmed in the state, with most in the Seattle area. There have been 13 deaths in Washington. Meanwhile, authorities said 30 medical professionals from the U.S. Public Health Service would arrive Saturday to help staff members at the suburban Seattle nursing facility where patients have died from the coronavirus.

IRRIGATION WATER SUPPLY FORECAST

Yakima Basin water forecast predicts 100% supply for farmers

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state water management agency has announced an early assessment showing Yakima Basin farmers are expected to receive a full water supply this irrigation season. That’s better than last year. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that the state Bureau of Reclamation announced that snowpack in the mountains is about 100% of normal and basin reservoirs are at 107% of normal for this time of year. Reclamation officials the situation could change over the next month before the next report is released. Officials say the forecast last March predicted supply at 90% of normal in the basin. A dry spring lowered that prediction to 74%.

SWINOMISH-OIL TRAIN LAWSUIT

Appeals court supports tribal lawsuit over oil trains

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling protecting the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s right to sue to enforce an agreement that restricts the number of trains that can cross its reservation in northwest Washington state. The Skagit-Valley Herald reported Thursday that the tribe sued BNSF Railway in 2015, alleging the company was violating an agreement that only allowed two 25-car trains to cross its reservation on Fidalgo Island each day. The lawsuit said multiple 100-car trains carrying crude oil cross the reservation each week. A U.S. District Court denied a case dismissal request. An appeals court agreed. The case will now return to federal district court.

WASHINGTON-GAY-PANIC-DEFENSE

Washington state bans ‘gay panic’ defense of homicide

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington has become the 10th state to prohibit homicide defendants from claiming a defense based on panic over a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure Thursday, and it takes effect in June. Nine other states have already banned the use of gay or transgender panic as a legal defense. The new law blocks a defendant from using a defense based on discovery or disclosure of the victim’s actual or perceived gender identity or sexual orientation and would prevent a claim of “diminished capacity” because the defendant did not fully comprehend the nature and gravity of the alleged crime.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

Pence walks fine line on coronavirus response

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has had to do a balancing act as coronavirus continues to spread through U.S. communities and ravage the stock market. President Donald Trump and Pence have been a study in contrasts in their public response to the outbreak. Trump grumbles that Democrats and the news media are needlessly fueling panic and has a ready retort for any critic. Pence, meanwhile, is walking a fine line. He’s doling out frequent praise for the boss’s performance, taking pains to avoid contradicting Trump’s questionable public health pronouncements and trying to foster bipartisan cooperation for a “whole of America” approach to containing the virus.

CORONAVIRUS-OREGON INSURERS

Oregon insurers waive copays, deductibles for COVD-19 tests

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown says the state has reached an agreement with private health insurance companies to waive things such as co-payments, co-insurance and deductibles for Oregonians who undergo testing for COVID-19 at a facility in their insurance network. The agreement also will apply to a vaccine for the virus if and when it becomes available. The state is pursuing the same agreement with self-insured health plans. Brown says Oregon is also seeking clarification from the federal government about exceptions to cost-sharing for Medicare Advantage plans, and health savings account-eligible high-deductible health plans.

FIRE DAMAGED APARTMENT BURGLARIZED

Site of fatal Las Vegas motel fire burglarized 3 times

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer for the owner of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building says it was burglarized three times during an investigation of a fatal fire. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that lawyer Steven Jaffe said police arrested four suspects in the Alpine Motel Apartments break-ins. Jaffe is representing Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC and its managing owner. The investigation was opened after the fire killed six people, injured 13 and displaced dozens of others in December. Police did not return a request seeking comment. Jaffe says the company has since reinforced windows and hired a new security company.

GUN ON CAMPUS-ARREST

Armed man “in crisis” arrested on Bellevue College campus

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man was arrested for brandishing his gun at Bellevue College, an episode that shut down the campus. The Seattle Times reports Bellevue police arrived on campus around 5 p.m. Thursday after someone reported the man said he was in trouble and needed help, according to police spokeswoman Meeghan Black. She said the man was in crisis and was carrying a gun. Police negotiated with the man for more than five hours, until they took him into custody at around 10:30 p.m. The college reopened shortly after that.