Nashville SC plays first road game of season at Portland

Nashville SC (0-1-0, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (0-1-0, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC goes on the road for the first time this season against Portland.

The Timbers went 14-13-7 overall during the 2019 season while going 8-5-4 at home. Portland scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 51.

Nashville SC takes the field for the second game in franchise history. Nashville SC lost its first game in MLS play 2-1 to Atlanta United FC.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Andres Flores (injured), Bill Tuiloma (injured), Marvin Loria (injured).

Nashville SC: Jimmy Medranda (injured).

