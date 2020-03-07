AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Mar. 07.

Saturday, Mar. 07 9:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler holds community conversation on homelessness – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a community conversation on homelessness, discussing how the city is addressing housing instability while inviting community members to share their priorities for improvements and budget decisions

Location: Multnomah Arts Center, 7688 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

Saturday, Mar. 07 9:30 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley holds town hall meetings – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds town halls at Valor Middle School, 450 Parr Rd NE, Woodburn, OR (9:30 AM PST) and Campy Withycombe Assembly Hall, 15300 SE Minuteman Way, Clackamas, OR (1:30 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

Saturday, Mar. 07 Classic Wines Auction 2020

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.classicwinesauction.com/, https://twitter.com/ClassicWinesAux

Contacts: Classic Wines Auction, info@classicwinesauction.com

Sunday, Mar. 08 7:00 PM Portland mayoral candidate climate forum – Sunrise PDX, 350PDX, and Harriet Tubman Middle School Environmental Justice Club co-host Portland mayoral candidate climate forum, sponsored by the Oregonian. Participating candidates include incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sarah Iannarone, Teressa Raiford, Willie Banks, and Cash Carter

Location: Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.sunrisemovement.org/, https://twitter.com/sunrisemvmt

Contacts: Anna Kahler , Sunrise Movement PDX, annakahler25@gmail.com

Monday, Mar. 09 8:30 AM Oregon System of Care Advisory Council, with remarks from Gov. Brown – Oregon System of Care Advisory Council holds first public meeting, with speakers including Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Senate President Peter Courtney

Location: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Sarah Kelber, Oregon Health Authority, sarah.kelber@dhsoha.state.or.us, 1 503 975 6633

Monday, Mar. 09 9:00 AM Oregon State Marine Board meeting

Location: Oregon State Marine Board, 435 Commercial St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/osmb/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/marineboard

Contacts: Ashley A. Massey, Oregon State Marine Board, ashley.massey@state.or.us, 1 503 378 2623

Monday, Mar. 09 5:30 PM TriMet workers rally for fair contract – TriMet workers represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 757 hold rally, to call attention to current contract bargaining between Local 757 and TriMet

Location: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW Sixth Avenue, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://oraflcio.org/