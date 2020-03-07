Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 3A=

Fourth Place=

Salem Academy 45, De La Salle 43

Class 2A=

Fourth Place=

Santiam 60, Oakland 43

Class 1A=

Fourth Place=

Ione/Arlington 57, Prairie City 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 3A=

Fourth Place=

Vale 34, Willamina 33

Third Place=

Burns 49, Brookings-Harbor 41

Class 2A=

Fourth Place=

Coquille 51, Central Linn 34

Third Place=

Bandon 56, Union 34

Class 1A=

Fourth Place=

Damascus Christian 48, Mohawk 36

Third Place=

Perrydale 56, Joseph 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

