Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 3A=
Fourth Place=
Salem Academy 45, De La Salle 43
Class 2A=
Fourth Place=
Santiam 60, Oakland 43
Class 1A=
Fourth Place=
Ione/Arlington 57, Prairie City 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 3A=
Fourth Place=
Vale 34, Willamina 33
Third Place=
Burns 49, Brookings-Harbor 41
Class 2A=
Fourth Place=
Coquille 51, Central Linn 34
Third Place=
Bandon 56, Union 34
Class 1A=
Fourth Place=
Damascus Christian 48, Mohawk 36
Third Place=
Perrydale 56, Joseph 39
