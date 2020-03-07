Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1=
Championship=
Ambrose 49, Grace 27
Consolation=
Oakley 41, Kamiah 39
Third Place=
Lapwai 62, Potlatch 49
Class 1AD2=
Championship=
Lakeside 74, Cascade 57
Consolation=
Mackay 62, Carey 54
Third Place=
Dietrich 78, N. Gem 65
Class 2A=
Championship=
N. Fremont 42, West Side 37
Consolation=
Malad 46, New Plymouth 40
Third Place=
St. Maries 46, Cole Valley 29
Class 3A=
Championship=
Sugar-Salem 72, Kimberly 54
Consolation=
Snake River 47, Kellogg 42
Third Place=
Fruitland 88, Filer 65
Class 4A=
Consolation=
Minico 55, Idaho Falls 51
Third Place=
Middleton 61, Kuna 54
Class 5A=
Consolation=
Rigby 69, Meridian 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments