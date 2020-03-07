Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1=

Championship=

Ambrose 49, Grace 27

Consolation=

Oakley 41, Kamiah 39

Third Place=

Lapwai 62, Potlatch 49

Class 1AD2=

Championship=

Lakeside 74, Cascade 57

Consolation=

Mackay 62, Carey 54

Third Place=

Dietrich 78, N. Gem 65

Class 2A=

Championship=

N. Fremont 42, West Side 37

Consolation=

Malad 46, New Plymouth 40

Third Place=

St. Maries 46, Cole Valley 29

Class 3A=

Championship=

Sugar-Salem 72, Kimberly 54

Consolation=

Snake River 47, Kellogg 42

Third Place=

Fruitland 88, Filer 65

Class 4A=

Consolation=

Minico 55, Idaho Falls 51

Third Place=

Middleton 61, Kuna 54

Class 5A=

Consolation=

Rigby 69, Meridian 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

