Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Mar. 07.

Saturday, Mar. 07 1:30 PM POSTPONED: Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds town hall meeting

Location: Everett Public Library Evergreen Branch, 9512 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Saturday, Mar. 07 1:30 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds community coffee meeting

Location: Johnny Picasso’s, 501 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Saturday, Mar. 07 5:00 PM Washington State Democrats Annual Warren G. Magnuson Dinner

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org/, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Joe Barden, Washington State Democratic Party, joebarden@wa-democrats.org, 1 206 583 0664

Saturday, Mar. 07 Grace Notes Gala fundraiser – Grace Notes Gala fundraiser, benefiting Susan G. Komen Puget Sound and the breast cancer fight in Western Washington

Location: W Seattle, 1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.komenpugetsound.org, https://twitter.com/SusanGKomen

Contacts: David Richart, Susan G. Komen for the Cure , david@pskomen.org

Sunday, Mar. 08 – Wednesday, Mar. 11 CANCELED: 2020 US Human Proetome Organization Annual Conference – CANCELED: 2020 US Human Proetome Organization Annual Conference, titled ‘Novel Proteomic Perspectives on Aging, Cancer and Disease’ * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.ushupo.org/

Contacts: , US HUPO , office@ushupo.org, 1 505 989 4876

Monday, Mar. 09 6:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds telephone town hall on coronavirus – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds telephone town hall with local public health officials to update public and answer questions on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Subhan Cheema, Rep. Pramila Jayapal communications, Subhan.Cheema@mail.house.gov, 1 202 379 6013, https://twitter.com/SubhanCheema

You can dial-in at 855-286-0292 or tune in online at https://jayapal.house.gov/live/.

Monday, Mar. 09 – Tuesday, Mar. 10 27th annual Conference for Shellfish Growers – University of Washington’s Washington Sea Grants hosts annual Conference for Shellfish Growers, bringing together shellfish producers, managers, researchers, and students to discuss issues, expertise, and current research related to shellfish biology and aquaculture

Location: Alderbrook Resort & Spa, 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

Weblinks: https://wsg.washington.edu/, https://twitter.com/WASeaGrant

Contacts: MaryAnn Wagner, Communications, maryannb@uw.edu, 1 206 616 5363; Teri King, Marine Water Quality Specialist, 1 360 432 3054 ; Andrew Chin, Communications, sgpubs@uw.edu, 1 425 218 9278;

Monday, Mar. 09 Nordstrom: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Pamela Lopez, Nordstrom, pamela.lopez@nordstrom.com, 1 206 303 3171