Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 2:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials have identified four new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of reported cases in the state to seven.The Oregon Health Authority said the new COVID-19 cases are among residents in Klamath and Washington counties. State and local health officials have contacted people who may have been exposed by the individuals who tested positive. They said three of the new cases are travel-related; one was person who had been in contact with another person known to have the disease. No coronavirus deaths have been reported in Oregon.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A day after Oregon’s legislative session went down in flames, there was plenty of finger-pointing. Some of the bills that died were months in the making, with committee hearings and public testimony, all for naught. Among them was the one that triggered the boycott: A plan to put a price on greenhouse gas emissions and invest funds to transition away from fossil fuels. The Oregonian, the state’s main newspaper, sharply criticized the Republicans. It said voters should decide if Republicans pay the price in coming elections. The House Republican leader blamed Democrats, saying they were unwilling to refer the climate bill to voters.

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington said it will stop holding classes for nearly 60,000 students at its three campuses and instead offer online instruction to help stop the spread of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States. At least 79 cases of COVID-19 _ the disease caused by the virus _ have been confirmed in the state, with most in the Seattle area. There have been 13 deaths in Washington. Meanwhile, authorities said 30 medical professionals from the U.S. Public Health Service would arrive Saturday to help staff members at the suburban Seattle nursing facility where patients have died from the coronavirus.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Homeless people are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. They often don’t have places to wash their hands, struggle with health problems and crowd together in grimy camps. Washington state, California and Oregon are among the states most affected by both homelessness and the coronavirus. Yet few communities that are trying to contain the spread of the virus have rolled out plans to protect the homeless and give them a place to recover in isolation. That would prevent them from passing it on. One place that’s taken action is Seattle’s King County. It’s installed more than a dozen module units where infected homeless people can recover.