Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 2:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Washington state has reached 16, but even more might be attributed based on figures released by the nursing home at the center of the outbreak. The Life Care Center of Kirkland said Saturday that since Feb. 19, 26 of its residents have died. Typically, about three to seven residents die at the facility each month. Of the 26 who died, 15 did so at hospitals where they were tested for COVID-19. But 11 died at the nursing home. Life Care said it has no information about post-mortem tests to see if those 11 had the coronavirus. The facility also said that 70 of its 180 employees have symptoms and are no longer working.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Democratic presidential primary is down to two major candidates, and it shows. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are spending their first weekend as their party’s last top White House contenders sharpening their attacks against one another. Each is trying to demonstrate that he’s the best choice before six more states vote on Tuesday. It reflects the new contours of a race that once featured more than 20 Democrats. This state of play could endure for months as Biden and Sanders wage a protracted battle for the right to face President Donald Trump in November.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate on Saturday unanimously passed a measure that exempts feminine hygiene products from the state’s sales and use tax. The measure now heads to the House for consideration. Under the bill products that are exempt from the tax include sanitary napkins, tampons, menstrual cups, or any other similar menstrual product. Washington is currently among 31 states that still tax menstrual products, according to Period Equity, a nonprofit group that is campaigning to end the so-called “tampon tax” in states.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Homeless people are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. They often don’t have places to wash their hands, struggle with health problems and crowd together in grimy camps. Washington state, California and Oregon are among the states most affected by both homelessness and the coronavirus. Yet few communities that are trying to contain the spread of the virus have rolled out plans to protect the homeless and give them a place to recover in isolation. That would prevent them from passing it on. One place that’s taken action is Seattle’s King County. It’s installed more than a dozen module units where infected homeless people can recover.