Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, and No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 to win the Pac-12 regular season title. Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks finished 17-0 at home. Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. Oregon also made 10 of 19 3-pointers, including four each by Pritchard and Mathis. Oscar Da Silva led the Cardinal with 18 points and Spencer Jones added 15.

SEATTLE (AP) — The first major sporting event since Seattle became the epicenter of the new coronavirus in the United States had a smaller turnout than normal. The Seattle Sounders match against the Columbus Crew had a crowd of 33,080 at CenturyLink Field. The Sounders typically don’t have problems drawing between 35,000 and 40,000 for home MLS matches and had more than 40,000 for last week’s season opener. But it was clear some fans stayed away from the first major sporting event in Seattle since the region saw a significant rise in the number of diagnosed cases and deaths. According to officials, there have been 16 deaths and 102 diagnosed cases in Washington state.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic had 27 points and eight assists, Buddy Hield scored 22 off the bench and the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-111. With both teams chasing Memphis for the final Western Conference playoff spot, the Kings won for the fourth time in five games. The Kings went 21 of 39 on 3-pointers, tying a franchise record for made 3s. They won in Portland for the first time since Dec. 12, 2012. Hassan Whiteside led the Blazers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points and Isaiah Stewart added 16 points as the freshmen made sure Washington finished the Pac-12 regular season with a flourish in a 69-63 victory over Arizona. Jamal Bey had 12 points and the Huskies limited Arizona to 35% shooting. Dylan Smith had 19 points and tied a carer high with six 3-pointers for the Wildcats (20-11, 10-8), who lost three of their last four. Arizona and Washington will play each other in the first found of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday.