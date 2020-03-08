Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS

Sanders, Biden up attacks as head-to-head race takes shape

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Democratic presidential primary is down to two major candidates, and it shows. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are spending their first weekend as their party’s last top White House contenders sharpening their attacks against one another. Each is trying to demonstrate that he’s the best choice before six more states vote on Tuesday. It reflects the new contours of a race that once featured more than 20 Democrats. This state of play could endure for months as Biden and Sanders wage a protracted battle for the right to face President Donald Trump in November.

AP-US-MISSING-KIDS-MOM-ARRESTED

Mom of missing kids gets bond reduced to $1 million in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge reduced bail to $1 million for the mother of two missing children after her lawyer contended at her first hearing in Idaho that the amount had been set too high because of media attention. Wearing faded orange-and-white striped jail garb and bright pink lipstick, Lori Vallow Daybell spoke little but nodded emphatically whenever her attorneys mentioned her desire to vigorously defend herself against the child abandonment charges. A prosecutor said Lori Daybell had already defied one court order when she refused to take her children to Idaho authorities in February. The judge agreed that the bond should be reduced but also said he wanted Daybell closely monitored.

STATE CONTROLLER-HACKED

Idaho Controller: Scammers stole roughly $500,000 from state

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The FBI is investigating after fraudsters stole roughly half a million dollars of Idaho payments that were intended to go to state vendors. Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf’s office revealed the theft in a prepared statement released late Friday afternoon, saying the thieves posed as state vendors and then changed the vendors’ banking information, diverting the payments into their own bank accounts. Few details were released about exactly the thefts occurred, but officials said regular payments made to the vendors by 20 state agencies were diverted and stolen. Chief Deputy Controller Josh Whitworth says authorities are working to recover the stolen money.

POST FALLS-OFFICER SHOT

Idaho Police: Officer in good condition after shooting

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police in northern Idaho say an officer shot during a standoff in Post Falls is in good condition at a hospital and that investigators are waiting for a report from a coroner to confirm the identity of the shooter, who died. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that Post Falls police believe the man found dead in the home after the standoff is Thomas W. Boland and that he failed to appear at a sentencing hearing for an assault conviction last year. Police were at the home Tuesday to serve a warrant when the man shot the officer. After a several-hour standoff, the man was found dead inside.

CORONAVIRUS-IDAHO

Boise State students in isolation due to coronavirus worries

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University says four students from South Korea participating in a school program are in self-isolation for 14 days in Boise. The school in a statement Thursday says the students cleared a health screening for the new coronavirus after arriving in Seattle on Monday. The virus causes the disease called COVID-19. School spokesman Greg Hahn says the four students are staying in an apartment in a complex owned by the university. He says they’re able to take classes online. State officials say no one in Idaho has so far tested positive for the virus, but preparations are being made should that occur.

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED

FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. authorities are asking Yellowstone National Park tourists to review their vacation photos for any clues about two missing children. Their mother was arrested in Hawaii last month and charged with felony child abandonment. Lori Vallow’s 7-year-old son and his 17-year-old sister disappeared in September. The girl was last seen Sept. 8, the same day the family went on a day trip through Yellowstone National Park. The FBI is asking anyone who was in the popular park that day to upload photos and videos that may include the family. The bizarre case also includes investigations into three mysterious deaths and rumors of the mother’s doomsday beliefs.