Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington virus deaths hit 16; 1/3 of Life Care staff sick

SEATTLE (AP) — The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Washington state has reached 16, but even more might be attributed based on figures released by the nursing home at the center of the outbreak. The Life Care Center of Kirkland said Saturday that since Feb. 19, 26 of its residents have died. Typically, about three to seven residents die at the facility each month. Of the 26 who died, 15 did so at hospitals where they were tested for COVID-19. But 11 died at the nursing home. Life Care said it has no information about post-mortem tests to see if those 11 had the coronavirus. The facility also said that 70 of its 180 employees have symptoms and are no longer working.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS

Sanders, Biden up attacks as head-to-head race takes shape

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The Democratic presidential primary is down to two major candidates, and it shows. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are spending their first weekend as their party’s last top White House contenders sharpening their attacks against one another. Each is trying to demonstrate that he’s the best choice before six more states vote on Tuesday. It reflects the new contours of a race that once featured more than 20 Democrats. This state of play could endure for months as Biden and Sanders wage a protracted battle for the right to face President Donald Trump in November.

TAMPON TAX

Senate OKs bill exempting menstrual products from sales tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate on Saturday unanimously passed a measure that exempts feminine hygiene products from the state’s sales and use tax. The measure now heads to the House for consideration. Under the bill products that are exempt from the tax include sanitary napkins, tampons, menstrual cups, or any other similar menstrual product. Washington is currently among 31 states that still tax menstrual products, according to Period Equity, a nonprofit group that is campaigning to end the so-called “tampon tax” in states.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOMELESS

Homeless at ‘double risk’ of getting, spreading coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Homeless people are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. They often don’t have places to wash their hands, struggle with health problems and crowd together in grimy camps. Washington state, California and Oregon are among the states most affected by both homelessness and the coronavirus. Yet few communities that are trying to contain the spread of the virus have rolled out plans to protect the homeless and give them a place to recover in isolation. That would prevent them from passing it on. One place that’s taken action is Seattle’s King County. It’s installed more than a dozen module units where infected homeless people can recover.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOME-

Nursing home showed few signs it prepared for virus outbreak

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Before a suburban Seattle nursing home became ground zero for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., there were few signs the facility was girding against an illness spreading around the world. Several people who visited Life Care Center over the past few weeks told The Associated Press that they didn’t notice any unusual precautions and weren’t asked about their health. Visitors came in as they always did. Staffers only recently began wearing masks. And events went on as planned, including a Mardi Gras party three days before officials announced the first of at least 10 deaths linked to the facility.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The captain of a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus told passengers it’s headed to the port of Oakland, California. Grand Princess Capt. John Smith told passengers in an audio address Saturday night that the ship will dock in Oakland. The company that owns the ship says it is expected to arrive on Monday. Smith told passengers that people who require “acute medical treatment and hospitalization” will be taken to health care facilities in California. Other guests will be taken to federally operated isolation sites or transported out of California. The captain said he was not given any information about non-U.S. citizens. The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

IRRIGATION WATER SUPPLY FORECAST

Yakima Basin water forecast predicts 100% supply for farmers

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state water management agency has announced an early assessment showing Yakima Basin farmers are expected to receive a full water supply this irrigation season. That’s better than last year. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that the state Bureau of Reclamation announced that snowpack in the mountains is about 100% of normal and basin reservoirs are at 107% of normal for this time of year. Reclamation officials the situation could change over the next month before the next report is released. Officials say the forecast last March predicted supply at 90% of normal in the basin. A dry spring lowered that prediction to 74%.

SWINOMISH-OIL TRAIN LAWSUIT

Appeals court supports tribal lawsuit over oil trains

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling protecting the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s right to sue to enforce an agreement that restricts the number of trains that can cross its reservation in northwest Washington state. The Skagit-Valley Herald reported Thursday that the tribe sued BNSF Railway in 2015, alleging the company was violating an agreement that only allowed two 25-car trains to cross its reservation on Fidalgo Island each day. The lawsuit said multiple 100-car trains carrying crude oil cross the reservation each week. A U.S. District Court denied a case dismissal request. An appeals court agreed. The case will now return to federal district court.

WASHINGTON-GAY-PANIC-DEFENSE

Washington state bans ‘gay panic’ defense of homicide

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington has become the 10th state to prohibit homicide defendants from claiming a defense based on panic over a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure Thursday, and it takes effect in June. Nine other states have already banned the use of gay or transgender panic as a legal defense. The new law blocks a defendant from using a defense based on discovery or disclosure of the victim’s actual or perceived gender identity or sexual orientation and would prevent a claim of “diminished capacity” because the defendant did not fully comprehend the nature and gravity of the alleged crime.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE

Pence walks fine line on coronavirus response

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has had to do a balancing act as coronavirus continues to spread through U.S. communities and ravage the stock market. President Donald Trump and Pence have been a study in contrasts in their public response to the outbreak. Trump grumbles that Democrats and the news media are needlessly fueling panic and has a ready retort for any critic. Pence, meanwhile, is walking a fine line. He’s doling out frequent praise for the boss’s performance, taking pains to avoid contradicting Trump’s questionable public health pronouncements and trying to foster bipartisan cooperation for a “whole of America” approach to containing the virus.