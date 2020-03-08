AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 08.

——————–

Sunday, Mar. 08 7:00 PM Portland mayoral candidate climate forum – Sunrise PDX, 350PDX, and Harriet Tubman Middle School Environmental Justice Club co-host Portland mayoral candidate climate forum, sponsored by the Oregonian. Participating candidates include incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sarah Iannarone, Teressa Raiford, Willie Banks, and Cash Carter

Location: Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.sunrisemovement.org/, https://twitter.com/sunrisemvmt

Contacts: Anna Kahler , Sunrise Movement PDX, annakahler25@gmail.com

——————–

——————–

Monday, Mar. 09 8:30 AM Oregon System of Care Advisory Council, with remarks from Gov. Brown – Oregon System of Care Advisory Council holds first public meeting, with speakers including Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Senate President Peter Courtney

Location: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Sarah Kelber, Oregon Health Authority, sarah.kelber@dhsoha.state.or.us, 1 503 975 6633

——————–

Monday, Mar. 09 9:00 AM Oregon State Marine Board meeting

Location: Oregon State Marine Board, 435 Commercial St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/osmb/pages/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/marineboard

Contacts: Ashley A. Massey, Oregon State Marine Board, ashley.massey@state.or.us, 1 503 378 2623

——————–

Monday, Mar. 09 5:30 PM TriMet workers rally for fair contract – TriMet workers represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 757 hold rally, to call attention to current contract bargaining between Local 757 and TriMet

Location: Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW Sixth Avenue, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://oraflcio.org/

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 10 – Wednesday, Mar. 11 7:15 AM National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference continues – National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference continues, with speakers today including Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Ron Wyden and Reps. David Price and Lacy Clay; Department of Housing and Urban Development General Counsel Paul Compton; Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Mortgage Markets Assistant Director Mark McArdle; National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders Executive Director Benson Roberts; and Federal Housing Finance Agency Housing Mission and Goals Director Sandra Thompson

Location: Hyatt Regency Washington On Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncsha.org, https://twitter.com/HomeEverything

Contacts: Justin Bras, NCSHA media, jbras@ncsha.org, 1 202 624 7716

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 10 9:00 AM Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting on changes to Oregon’s administration of the federal National Register of Historical Places program

Location: Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/Pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Ian Johnson , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, ian.johnson@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0678 ; Robert Olguin , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, robert.olguin@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0668 ;

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 10 9:00 AM Cato Institute discussion on the future of online speech, with Dem Sen. Ron Wyden – ‘Return of the Gatekeepers: Section 230 and the Future of Online Speech’ Cato Institute event to discuss concerns over harassment, alleged political bias in Silicon Valley, the spread of extremist content, election integrity, and how tech companies are rising to these challenges. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, former Rep. Christopher Cox, Reddit Director of Policy Jessica Ashooh, Neuralink General Counsel Alex Feerst, and Cato Institute Project on Emerging Technologies Director Matthew Feeney

Location: Cato Institute, 1000 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.cato.org/, https://twitter.com/CatoInstitute

Contacts: Cato Institute, events@cato.org, 1 202 789 5229

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 10 Candidate filing deadline in Oregon, ahead of the 19 May presidential primary election

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: State of Oregon Elections Division, elections.sos@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 1518