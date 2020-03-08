AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 08.

Sunday, Mar. 08 – Wednesday, Mar. 11 CANCELED: 2020 US Human Proetome Organization Annual Conference – CANCELED: 2020 US Human Proetome Organization Annual Conference, titled ‘Novel Proteomic Perspectives on Aging, Cancer and Disease’ * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.ushupo.org/

Contacts: , US HUPO , office@ushupo.org, 1 505 989 4876

Monday, Mar. 09 6:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds telephone town hall on coronavirus – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds telephone town hall with local public health officials to update public and answer questions on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://jayapal.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJayapal

Contacts: Subhan Cheema, Rep. Pramila Jayapal communications, Subhan.Cheema@mail.house.gov, 1 202 379 6013, https://twitter.com/SubhanCheema

You can dial-in at 855-286-0292 or tune in online at https://jayapal.house.gov/live/.

Monday, Mar. 09 – Tuesday, Mar. 10 27th annual Conference for Shellfish Growers – University of Washington’s Washington Sea Grants hosts annual Conference for Shellfish Growers, bringing together shellfish producers, managers, researchers, and students to discuss issues, expertise, and current research related to shellfish biology and aquaculture

Location: Alderbrook Resort & Spa, 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

Weblinks: https://wsg.washington.edu/, https://twitter.com/WASeaGrant

Contacts: MaryAnn Wagner, Communications, maryannb@uw.edu, 1 206 616 5363; Teri King, Marine Water Quality Specialist, 1 360 432 3054 ; Andrew Chin, Communications, sgpubs@uw.edu, 1 425 218 9278;

Monday, Mar. 09 Nordstrom: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Pamela Lopez, Nordstrom, pamela.lopez@nordstrom.com, 1 206 303 3171

Tuesday, Mar. 10 Washington state Presidential Primary Election – Washington state Presidential Primary Election, with 89 delegates available for Democrats, and 43 for Republicans * Ahead of the 3 Nov presidential election

Weblinks: http://sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: Kylee Zabel, Washington State Secretary of State, communications@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4140