Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Marion County grand jury has found that a Silverton police officer who fatally shot a man was justified. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Timothy Hein shot and killed William Bluestone Feb. 14 after Bluestone’s wife told police he assaulted her and forced her out of the apartment. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office says Hein and officer Jonathan Lamoreaux knocked on the apartment door, entered and found a child and a baby. Officers later found Bluestone hiding under the bed. Bluestone told police he had a gun, and officers left and negotiated with Bluestone, who later shot himself. Hein was unsure of who Bluestone was shooting at and shot Bluestone. The grand jury unanimously found that Hein acted lawfully in shooting him.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In an end run around Republican legislators, Oregon’s Democratic governor has ordered the state to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels. Brown’s sweeping order aims to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and by 80% from 1990 levels by 2050. Republican lawmakers, a minority in the Legislature, staged a walkout during this year’s short session to sabotage a bill that aimed for many of the same climate goals.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say a 15th person in the state has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The case announced Tuesday is the first in Multnomah County, home to Portland. The person is being treated at Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Oregon’s 15 confirmed cases are in seven counties including Jackson, Klamath, Umatilla, Washington, Douglas, Marion and Multnomah. On Tuesday evening, the Oregon Department of Human Services followed Washington state in issuing a policy to limit exposure to COVID-19 at long-term care facilities. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Washington has reached at least 24 with 19 tied to a Kirkland nursing home.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced eight new agreements with parties responsible for cleaning up the Portland Harbor Superfund Site on the Willamette River. The agency says it now has signed cleanup agreements covering more than half of the Superfund site area. Under the EPA’s cleanup plan, much of the Superfund site will be allowed to recover naturally over time without any active cleanup work. The agency is now negotiating with individual parties that are responsible for the pollution under a $1 billion plan. The site that runs from downtown Portland north to the Columbia Slough is highly contaminated from more than 100 years of industrial use.