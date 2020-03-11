Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two people with a climate activist group headed by indigenous leaders were arrested in Olympia at a rally demanding that Gov. Jay Inslee draft a climate emergency resolution. The Seattle Times reports Protectors of the Salish Sea set up two tipi-like structures, called “tarpees,” on the steps of the State Capitol building at 5 a.m. Tuesday. On top of each of the tall structures sat two demonstrators. The group was also demanding that Inslee extend the legislative session to pass more drastic measures on climate change. On Tuesday afternoon, State Patrol troopers forced the group, which didn’t have a permit to demonstrate, off the steps. Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis confirmed two people were arrested on trespassing charges.

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A Port Orchard police officer struck a pedestrian who was walking near the intersection of Sidney Avenue and Tremont Street. The pedestrian, a woman, was evaluated by South Kitsap Fire and Rescue medics and was not seriously injured, said Port Orchard Police Department Assistant Chief Dale Schuster. Schuster said the officer had his emergency lights activated and was driving to a call. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday. The Washington State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the crash and referred comment to the department.

UNDATED (AP) — Vast areas of U.S. life are being impacted by the spreading coronavirus outbreak, from bans on large public gatherings to empty stadiums at sports games. Lawmakers and health officials are trying to limit contact with those who are infected. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce a ban on large events — including sports — in virtually the entire Seattle metro area. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says schools and other gathering places will be shut down for two weeks in a containment zone in New Rochelle, a suburb of New York City. The area accounts for the majority of the state’s 173 coronavirus cases.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden were virtually tied in early statewide returns in Washington’s vote-by-mail presidential primary Tuesday night, but it will take days to receive and tally all the votes. Of the six states voting Tuesday, Washington _ with 89 pledged delegates at stake _ offers the second-highest number of delegates to be divvied up, behind Michigan’s 125. Democrats are using the vote-by-mail presidential primary _ moved up this year from May _ for the first time to allocate delegates instead of the smaller caucuses used in previous years.