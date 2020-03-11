Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-STATE REPORT

Washington state residents divided on removal of dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state report says people in Washington state remain sharply divided on whether four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River should be removed to help endangered salmon runs recover. The report says the dams bring benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus in the state on whether they should be retained. The Legislature last spring appropriated $750,000 to study the dams, which are blamed by many for declining salmon runs in the Columbia-Snake river system. The salmon are a key food source for killer whales, which are endangered. The report is intended to help state lawmakers respond to a federal review of the dams.

LICENSE PLATES-REPLACEMENT

Idaho license plates good for 10 years under new law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho motorists will have three additional years before having to replace a vehicle’s physical license plates. Republican Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed into law legislation extending from seven to 10 years how long the metal license plates are valid. Currently, plates must be replaced after seven years regardless of their condition. The costs to replace the physical plates on a passenger vehicle is $7.50. Officials say the change will result in a drop of 285,000 plates produced in the first year and a drop of 125,000 plates produced annually after that. Officials say there are about 1.8 million licensed vehicles in Idaho.

ELECTION 2020-IDAHO

Biden wins Idaho presidential primary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden won Idaho’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday, defeating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden and Sanders were vying for the state’s 20 delegates to the party’s national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this summer. Idaho was among the smaller prizes on Tuesday with Biden already having won Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi. Washington and North Dakota were also holding primaries. It was the first time Idaho Democrats used a primary. Sanders didn’t make a stop in Idaho during the 2020 campaign. Biden held an Idaho event in August, drawing more than 100 donors.

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sanders wins North Dakota caucuses

DETROIT (AP) — Bernie Sanders has won North Dakota’s Democratic presidential caucuses. Participation in Tuesday’s contest was expected to be dramatically higher than it was four years ago. That’s mainly due to a procedural change that makes the caucuses function more like a traditional election, with citizens able to drop in at 14 caucus sites to cast their ballot and leave. Sanders won the state’s Democratic caucuses over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by nearly 40 percentage points. The race between Joe Biden and Sanders was upended by the former vice president’s Super Tuesday turnaround. But neither campaign focused closely on North Dakota. The state offers 14 pledged delegates.Biden won primaries in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho on Tuesday.

JACKSON HOLE-HELICOPTER TOURS

Jackson Hole Airport board to vote on helicopter tour permit

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The board overseeing an airport in western Wyoming will vote soon on a contested permit for a helicopter tour business. The Jackson Hole Airport board plans to review and decide on the permit for Wind River Air at a meeting March 18. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports many oppose allowing the flights over places such as the Gros Ventre and Jedediah Smith wilderness areas. Airport board member Jerry Blann says the board shares the community’s “thoughts and values” but the Federal Aviation Administration has said the airport must allow the flights to comply with federal regulations.

BORDER ROAD-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit aims to keep N. Idaho road near border closed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Trump administration decision to reopen a long-closed road built through grizzly bear habitat in northern Idaho is being challenged in federal court. The Center for Biological Diversity and four other groups filed a lawsuit Tuesday. The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last month announced plans to reopen more than 5 miles of Bog Creek Road because of threats to border security. The road was closed in the late 1980s to protect endangered grizzly bears roaming the area between Upper Priest Lake and the Canadian border. The environmental groups say reopening the road would harm grizzly bears and mountain caribou.