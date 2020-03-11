Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor to announce virus rules

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With officials assuming that thousands of Oregonians have or will get the new coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown is working on an announcement on steps to stem the spread. The Oregon Health Authority reported six new cases Wednesday, including two cases involving men in their 80s at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. The total number of cases statewide stands at 21. Brown’s announcement Thursday will address mass gatherings, social distancing, workplace practices and other efforts to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. An AP source said that announcement could include a ban on large gatherings, similar to the one Washington’s governor imposed Wednesday on the Seattle area.

SEX CRIMES-WOMAN CHARGED

Woman charged with child sex crimes found dead in cell

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Albany woman who pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes involving an underage person earlier this week has been found dead in her jail cell. The Albany Democrat Herald reports in February, 40-year-old Tina Ketcham was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with seven sex crimes. On Monday, the number increased to 15. Ketcham pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for trial in April. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2020, and Ketcham knew the victim. Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said Wednesday that while performing hourly security checks at 5:10 a.m., corrections deputies found Ketcham dead of apparent suicide. Authorities are investigating.

COP SHOOTING-JUSTIFIED

Grand jury: Silverton cop who shot, killed man justified

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Marion County grand jury has found that a Silverton police officer who fatally shot a man was justified. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Timothy Hein shot and killed William Bluestone Feb. 14 after Bluestone’s wife told police he assaulted her and forced her out of the apartment. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office says Hein and officer Jonathan Lamoreaux knocked on the apartment door, entered and found a child and a baby. Officers later found Bluestone hiding under the bed. Bluestone told police he had a gun, and officers left and negotiated with Bluestone, who later shot himself. Hein was unsure of who Bluestone was shooting at and shot Bluestone. The grand jury unanimously found that Hein acted lawfully in shooting him.

TEEN LIFE SENTENCE

Court overturns sentence of man convicted of murder at 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 50-year prison sentence of a man who as a teen stabbed a Wilsonville woman to death has been overturned. The Oregon Court of Appeals said the sentence failed to take into account the “unique qualities of youth” and whether the defendant was capable of change. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports depending on whether the Oregon Department of Justice decides to appeal, the ruling could send the case of Todd Davilla back for a seventh re-sentencing. Davilla is 44 and serving time at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem. The Oregon Department of Justice said it is reviewing the ruling.

AP-US-OREGON-GLOBAL-WARMING

Oregon governor takes sweeping action to cut global warming

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In an end run around Republican legislators, Oregon’s Democratic governor has ordered the state to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels. Brown’s sweeping order aims to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and by 80% from 1990 levels by 2050. Republican lawmakers, a minority in the Legislature, staged a walkout during this year’s short session to sabotage a bill that aimed for many of the same climate goals.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon confirms 15th coronavirus case in state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say a 15th person in the state has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The case announced Tuesday is the first in Multnomah County, home to Portland. The person is being treated at Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Oregon’s 15 confirmed cases are in seven counties including Jackson, Klamath, Umatilla, Washington, Douglas, Marion and Multnomah. On Tuesday evening, the Oregon Department of Human Services followed Washington state in issuing a policy to limit exposure to COVID-19 at long-term care facilities. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Washington has reached at least 24 with 19 tied to a Kirkland nursing home.

SUPERFUND AGREEMENTS-WILLAMETTE

Feds forge agreements for Superfund clean-up on Willamette

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced eight new agreements with parties responsible for cleaning up the Portland Harbor Superfund Site on the Willamette River. The agency says it now has signed cleanup agreements covering more than half of the Superfund site area. Under the EPA’s cleanup plan, much of the Superfund site will be allowed to recover naturally over time without any active cleanup work. The agency is now negotiating with individual parties that are responsible for the pollution under a $1 billion plan. The site that runs from downtown Portland north to the Columbia Slough is highly contaminated from more than 100 years of industrial use.

ICE SUBPOENAS

Washington County complies, Hillsboro rejects ICE subpoenas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Only one law enforcement agency has said it complied with subpoenas from Immigration and Customs Enforcement demanding information about incarcerated immigrants in Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the subpoenas are part of an escalating battle between state and federal governments over sanctuary laws and immigrant rights. Federal authorities issued subpoenas in February to Oregon agencies including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Hillsboro Police Department and the Oregon State Police. The subpoenas had a March 3 deadline. Washington County complied, while Hillsboro has initially refused. The Hillsboro Police Department, as well as other agencies, are still reviewing the legality of the subpoenas.