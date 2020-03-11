Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Governor bans large gatherings in greater Seattle area

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a ban on public gatherings and events of more than 350 people in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Inslees proclamation also requires “social distancing” at smaller gatherings in the three counties, which include the cities of Seattle, Tacoma and Everett, home to almost four million people. The state has at least 29 COVID-19 deaths and more than 350 confirmed cases. The order applies to sporting events like Seattle Mariners baseball and Seattle Sounders soccer games.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GENETIC SLEUTHING

Scientist links 2 state outbreaks with genetic fingerprints

SEATTLE (AP) — A scientist in Seattle is helping public health authorities understand and track the new coronavirus, turning up clues about how it arrived and spread through Washington state and beyond. Like a detective studying fingerprints, Trevor Bedford uses the genetic code the virus leaves behind. This week, his lab at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center found links between a cluster of cases in the hard-hit Seattle area and the outbreak on the Grand Princess cruise ship in California. The work of disease detectives can help authorities react more quickly to contain the spread of disease.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SPORTS

Mariners, Sounders, XFL shut out in Seattle because of virus

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak. Inslee said Wednesday that social gatherings of 250 or more people are banned through at least the end of March. That decision impacts the Mariners’ first seven games of the Major League Baseball season that begins March 26. Also affected are home games of the Seattle Sounders in the MLS and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Joe Biden takes lead over Bernie Sanders in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington after additional results in the vote-by-mail state posted Wednesday afternoon. Biden led by about 15,000 votes after more than 1.6 million votes were counted. Results could continue to change as ballots dropped in drop boxes Tuesday or those which may still be in the mail arrive at elections offices and are processed. Counties will update their results again Thursday afternoon. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Americans snap to attention on virus as big events canceled

The United States snapped to attention on Wednesday about the toll of the new coronavirus that is spreading quickly through the country. The NCAA said it would play March Madness with no fans, and the NBA said it would suspend its season until further notice. Cities canceled St. Patrick’s Day parades, and several colleges shut down. Trump declared that he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. beginning late Friday, at midnight. Health officials declared it a pandemic. Stocks slid into bear market territory.

DEAD WOMAN CHILD-INVESTIGATION

Bodies of Washington state woman, child spark investigation

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities say the bodies of a woman and child were found by hikers in a wooded area, sparking a homicide investigation. KOMO-TV reported Tuesday that an initial investigation by the Thurston County sheriff’s office ruled the deaths as suspicious, but authorities do not believe it was a murder-suicide. Lt. Ray Brady says the bodies were discovered around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday about 3 miles south of Puget, Washington. Neither body was identified. An investigation into where the potential crime occurred is also ongoing. No information was released regarding who might be responsible.

WASHINGTON-BOEING-TAX

Measure repealing Boeing tax break passes state Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state Senate has approved a revised bill to repeal a tax break for Boeing, a measure that was requested by the aerospace giant to resolve a long-running trade dispute. Senate Bill 6690 was passed by a 43-5 vote on Tuesday and no goes to the House. It seeks to address an international trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union and prevent billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs on Boeing planes and other Washington exports. The lower rate the company now seeks to repeal has saved Boeing hundreds of millions of dollars since 2003. In 2013, that tax break was extended to 2040, helping convince the company to build the 777X in Everett.

CLIMATE PROTEST ARRESTS

State Patrol arrests 2 at climate protest in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two people with a climate activist group headed by indigenous leaders were arrested in Olympia at a rally demanding that Gov. Jay Inslee draft a climate emergency resolution. The Seattle Times reports Protectors of the Salish Sea set up two tipi-like structures, called “tarpees,” on the steps of the State Capitol building at 5 a.m. Tuesday. On top of each of the tall structures sat two demonstrators. The group was also demanding that Inslee extend the legislative session to pass more drastic measures on climate change. On Tuesday afternoon, State Patrol troopers forced the group, which didn’t have a permit to demonstrate, off the steps. Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis confirmed two people were arrested on trespassing charges.

POLICE CAR-PEDESTRIAN

Port Orchard police officer struck pedestrian

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A Port Orchard police officer struck a pedestrian who was walking near the intersection of Sidney Avenue and Tremont Street. The pedestrian, a woman, was evaluated by South Kitsap Fire and Rescue medics and was not seriously injured, said Port Orchard Police Department Assistant Chief Dale Schuster. Schuster said the officer had his emergency lights activated and was driving to a call. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday. The Washington State Patrol confirmed it is investigating the crash and referred comment to the department.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-STATE REPORT

Washington state residents divided on removal of dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state report says people in Washington state remain sharply divided on whether four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River should be removed to help endangered salmon runs recover. The report says the dams bring benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus in the state on whether they should be retained. The Legislature last spring appropriated $750,000 to study the dams, which are blamed by many for declining salmon runs in the Columbia-Snake river system. The salmon are a key food source for killer whales, which are endangered. The report is intended to help state lawmakers respond to a federal review of the dams.