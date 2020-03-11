AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 11.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 11 10:00 AM Oregon Lottery presents check to Fred Meyer for selling $1 million winning ticket – Oregon Lottery officials present a a $10,000 check to representatives of Fred Meyer for selling a winning $3 million Mega Millions ticket, which was purchased by Tualatin’s James Robbins

Location: Fred Meyer, 19200 SW Martinazzi Ave, Tualatin, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonlottery.org

Contacts: Patrick Johnson, Oregon Lottery, Patrick.johnson@state.or.us, 1 503 540 1037, 1 971 600 6059

Wednesday, Mar. 11 – Friday, Mar. 13 CANCELED: APOS Annual Conference – CANCELED: American Psychosocial Oncology Society Annual Conference * Cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront, 1401 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.apos-society.org/, https://twitter.com/APOSHQ

Contacts: APOS, info@apos-society.org, 1 434 293 5350

Wednesday, Mar. 11 – Friday, Mar. 13 POSTPONED: Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum – POSTPONED: Phosphors & Quantum Dots Industry Forum * Postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.smithers.com/home, https://twitter.com/WeAreSmithers

Contacts: Smithers, info@smithers.com

Wednesday, Mar. 11 – Saturday, Mar. 14 ACM SIGCSE Technical Symposium – ACM SIGCSE Technical Symposium – computing education conference

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://sigcse2020.sigcse.org/, https://twitter.com/TheOfficialACM

Contacts: ACM, acmhelp@acm.org, 1 212 869 7440

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 13 1:00 PM GOP Rep. Greg Walden holds town hall meetings – Republican Rep. Greg Walden holds town halls meetings at Fossil High School, 600 E B St, Fossil, OR (1:00 PM PDT) and Memorial Hall, 128 S Main St, Condon, OR (3:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://walden.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repgregwalden

Contacts: Justin Discigi, Office of Rep. Greg Walden, 1 202 226 7338

Friday, Mar. 13 – Sunday, Mar. 15 Sharing the Coast Conference – Sharing the Coast Conference, focused on topics including oceanography, beach ecology and climate change. The conference is a collaboration between the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition CoastWatch program, and the Northwest Aquatic and Marine Educators

Location: Bandon, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonshores.org/

Contacts: Fawn Custer, Oregon Shores , fawn@oregonshores.org , 1 541 270 0027