Washington Daybook

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 11 7:30 AM National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference concludes – National Council of State Housing Agencies Legislative Conference concludes, with speakers today including Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Don Beyer; Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski; and Cook Political Report Editor and Publisher Charlie Cook

Location: Hyatt Regency Washington On Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncsha.org, https://twitter.com/HomeEverything

Contacts: Justin Bras, NCSHA media, jbras@ncsha.org, 1 202 624 7716

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 11 11:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee discusses social distancing plans to combat coronavirus outbreak in Seattle – Press conference to announce new community strategies and social distancing plans to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, with speakers including Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, King County, WA, Executive Dow Constantine, Pierce County, WA, Executive Bruce Dammeier, Snohomish County, WA, Executive Dave Sommers, Everett, WA, Mayor Cassie Franklin, and Tacoma, WA, Mayor Victoria Woodards

Location: King Street Center, 201 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 11 11:30 AM Senate Dems call on corporations to offer paid sick leave to all employees – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Sherrod Brown hold press conference calling on corporations and employers to offer paid sick leave to all employees following recommended health procedures, amid the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: S-325, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 11 6:00 PM Clark County 2020 State of the County – Clark County Council holds 2020 State of the County event, with speakers including councilors Eileen Quiring, Temple Lentz, Julie Olson, John Blom, and Gary Madvigy and County Manager Shawn Henessee

Location: Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.clark.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/ClarkCoWA

Contacts: Joni McAnally, Clark County, WA , joni.mcanally@clark.wa.gov, 1 564 397 4306

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 11 7:00 PM Science on Tap Vancouver event on the university pre-Big Bang – Science on Tap Vancouver hosts writer and speaker Ethan Siegel, who discusses ‘what came before the Big Bang’

Location: Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://viaproductions.org/

Contacts: Amber Peoples, Via Productions, amber@viaproductions.org, 1 503 757 2182

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 11 – Thursday, Mar. 12 Puget Sound Partnership Science Panel meeting * Held via Zoom due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Join the web portion of the meeting at https://rossstrategic.zoom.us/j/176485856 Meeting ID: 176 485 856. Dial from any phone: +1 669 900 9128 or 877 853 5247 U.S. Toll-free. Meeting ID: 176 485 856.

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 11 Third Eye Blind begin North American tour

Location: The Showbox, 1426 1st Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/ThirdEyeBlind

Contacts: Missi Callazzo, Megaforce Records, missi@megaforcerecords.com, 1 212 741 8861

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 12 12:00 PM CANCELED: ‘Capitol Hill Briefing: The Future of Kidney Care in America’ – ‘Capitol Hill Briefing: The Future of Kidney Care in America’, hosted by the Congressional Kidney Caucus in cooperation with Kidney Care Partners, the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Kidney Foundation, on ‘the continued momentum and coordination among bipartisan Members of Congress, the administration, and the broader kidney community to improve kidney care in the U.S.’. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon, NKF CEO Kevin Longino, Immediate Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Services advisor Nick Uehlecke, NIH National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Director Dr Robert Star, and Cleveland Clinic’s Dr John Sedor * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Rm 121, Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.kidneycarepartners.org, https://twitter.com/kcp_tweets

Contacts: Sarah Ann Rhoades, Kidney Care Partners media, 1 703 548 0019

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Sunday, Mar. 15 POSTPONED: Emerald City Comicon – POSTPONED: Emerald City Comicon (ECCC), annual comic book and pop culture convention * Postponed until the Summer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://emeraldcitycomicon.com/, https://twitter.com/emeraldcitycon, #ECCC

Contacts: Emerald City Comicon, ecccinfo@reedexpo.com, 1 203 840 5644

——————–

