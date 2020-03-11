Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Churchill 70, Crook County 47
Crater 76, South Albany 43
Silverton 75, Willamette 34
Wilsonville 61, West Albany 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Beaverton 37, Southridge 26
Liberty 62, Mountainside 44
South Medford 56, Sheldon 47
South Salem 59, McMinnville 45
Class 5A=
Consolation=
Churchill 62, Ridgeview 37
Lebanon 49, Corvallis 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments