AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:51 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Churchill 70, Crook County 47

Crater 76, South Albany 43

Silverton 75, Willamette 34

Wilsonville 61, West Albany 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Beaverton 37, Southridge 26

Liberty 62, Mountainside 44

South Medford 56, Sheldon 47

South Salem 59, McMinnville 45

Class 5A=

Consolation=

Churchill 62, Ridgeview 37

Lebanon 49, Corvallis 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

