Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — All gatherings of more than 250 people are banned statewide in Oregon for four weeks to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus under an order issued by Gov. Kate Brown, who said “it’s time for us all to do what we can to slow its spread.” Brown issued the directive late Wednesday. Officials assume that thousands of Oregonians will get the new coronavirus. Brown said all non-essential school-associated gatherings and group activities should be canceled — such as group parent meetings, field trips, and competitions. Also late Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported two men in their 80s at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon have become infected, with the statewide total being 21.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are moving quickly to bolster the state’s ability to fight the new coronavirus. The Senate voted 35-0 Wednesday to approve a request from Republican Gov. Brad Little for $2 million to go into an emergency fund for use around the state. Some of the money will be used by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to test for the virus. The legislation now goes to the House. Republican Sen. Steve Bair told senators that an expected $4 million in federal funds is more than a month away. No one in Idaho has tested positive for the virus so far.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular Boise, Idaho, music festival has been postponed until September amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Treefort Music Fest attracts crowds of more than 20,000 people each spring. This year more than 400 artists and bands were in the lineup for the week-long festival originally scheduled to begin March 25. Treefort organizers made the announcement Wednesday. State health officials say Idaho has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The announcement comes the same day the World Health Organization declared the illness a global pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state report says people in Washington state remain sharply divided on whether four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River should be removed to help endangered salmon runs recover. The report says the dams bring benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus in the state on whether they should be retained. The Legislature last spring appropriated $750,000 to study the dams, which are blamed by many for declining salmon runs in the Columbia-Snake river system. The salmon are a key food source for killer whales, which are endangered. The report is intended to help state lawmakers respond to a federal review of the dams.