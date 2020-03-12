Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — All gatherings of more than 250 people are banned statewide in Oregon for four weeks to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus under an order issued by Gov. Kate Brown, who said “it’s time for us all to do what we can to slow its spread.” Brown issued the directive late Wednesday. Officials assume that thousands of Oregonians will get the new coronavirus. Brown said all non-essential school-associated gatherings and group activities should be canceled — such as group parent meetings, field trips, and competitions. Also late Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported two men in their 80s at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon have become infected, with the statewide total being 21.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With officials assuming that thousands of Oregonians have or will get the new coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown is working on an announcement on steps to stem the spread. The Oregon Health Authority reported six new cases Wednesday, including two cases involving men in their 80s at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. The total number of cases statewide stands at 21. Brown’s announcement Thursday will address mass gatherings, social distancing, workplace practices and other efforts to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. An AP source said that announcement could include a ban on large gatherings, similar to the one Washington’s governor imposed Wednesday on the Seattle area.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Albany woman who pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes involving an underage person earlier this week has been found dead in her jail cell. The Albany Democrat Herald reports in February, 40-year-old Tina Ketcham was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with seven sex crimes. On Monday, the number increased to 15. Ketcham pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for trial in April. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2020, and Ketcham knew the victim. Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said Wednesday that while performing hourly security checks at 5:10 a.m., corrections deputies found Ketcham dead of apparent suicide. Authorities are investigating.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Marion County grand jury has found that a Silverton police officer who fatally shot a man was justified. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Timothy Hein shot and killed William Bluestone Feb. 14 after Bluestone’s wife told police he assaulted her and forced her out of the apartment. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office says Hein and officer Jonathan Lamoreaux knocked on the apartment door, entered and found a child and a baby. Officers later found Bluestone hiding under the bed. Bluestone told police he had a gun, and officers left and negotiated with Bluestone, who later shot himself. Hein was unsure of who Bluestone was shooting at and shot Bluestone. The grand jury unanimously found that Hein acted lawfully in shooting him.