Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — As the death toll from the new coronavirus reached 30 in Washington state, officials continued to crack down on gatherings and many school children will remain at home starting Thursday. Snohomish County reported its third death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, while King County has 26 fatalities and Grant County had one. At least 10 long-term care facilities in the Seattle area have reported COVID-19 cases. Gov. Jay Inslee has banned gatherings and events of more than 250 people in three Western Washington counties covering hundreds of miles and millions of people.

SEATTLE (AP) — A scientist in Seattle is helping public health authorities understand and track the new coronavirus, turning up clues about how it arrived and spread through Washington state and beyond. Like a detective studying fingerprints, Trevor Bedford uses the genetic code the virus leaves behind. This week, his lab at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center found links between a cluster of cases in the hard-hit Seattle area and the outbreak on the Grand Princess cruise ship in California. The work of disease detectives can help authorities react more quickly to contain the spread of disease.

UNDATED (AP) — The United States has snapped to attention now that world health officials have declared the new coronavirus to be a pandemic. The virus is quickly spreading around the country and the stock market keeps sliding downward. President Trump declared that he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations beginning Friday at midnight. The NCAA said it would play March Madness with no fans, and the NBA is suspending its season until further notice. Cities canceled St. Patrick’s Day parades, and colleges are shutting down. California’s governor is warning against even small social gatherings, and Princess Cruises is suspending operations for two months.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak. Inslee said Wednesday that social gatherings of 250 or more people are banned through at least the end of March. That decision impacts the Mariners’ first seven games of the Major League Baseball season that begins March 26. Also affected are home games of the Seattle Sounders in the MLS and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.