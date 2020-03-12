AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 12.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 12 8:30 AM Idaho student advocates discuss ‘Big Tobacco’ at the Capitol – Idaho student advocates, supported by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, hold a virtual day at the Idaho state Capitol with Senate legislative leadership to discuss the youth epidemic, tobacco control policy, and health issues facing them and their peers today

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St., Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.acscan.org, https://twitter.com/ACSCAN

Contacts: Jenna Sheldon, ACS CAN, jenna.sheldon@cancer.org, 1 952 412 8292

The event will be livestreamed via Facebook live where high school students around the state will be able to ask questions of the youth and lawmaker panelists present in the room

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 12 11:00 AM – Grand opening and uncoupling ceremony for Fire Station Six, hosted by the Meridian Fire Department

Location: 1435 W Overland Rd., Meridian, ID

Weblinks: http://www.meridiancity.org/main.aspx

Contacts: Stephany Galbreaith , Public Safety PIO, sgalbreaith@meridiancity.org, 1 208 830 8100

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 12 1:30 PM Idaho Gov. Brad Little attends a meeting of the Land Board Reinvestment Subcommittee

Location: Idaho Department of Lands, 300 N 6th St., Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 12 4:00 PM Media availability with Idaho State Police Sergeant Curt Sproat regarding impaired driving ahead of St Patrick’s Day

Location: State Police Idaho, 700 S Stratford Dr, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: https://www.isp.idaho.gov/#

Contacts: ISP District 1, 1 208 209 8620

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 12 – Friday, Mar. 13 Second annual Magic Valley Construction Expo – Second annual Magic Valley Construction Expo, hosted by Twin Falls Economic Development, the College of Southern Idaho’s Workforce Development and Training Program, the Magic Valley Builders Association, and the Twin Falls School District

Location: 621 Washington St S, 621 Washington St S, Twin Falls, ID

Weblinks: https://twinfallsidaho.org/

Contacts: Taylor Walker , Twin Falls Economic Development , whattowhenmedia@gmail.com, 1 208 985 0026

——————–

——————–

Friday, Mar. 13 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little attend the Idaho Women 100 Kick-Off and Bell Ringing

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686