Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Mass gatherings banned in Oregon under governor’s order

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Three more cases of coronavirus have emerged in Oregon, bringing the state total to 24. Oregon should prepare for thousands of cases. That was the message from Gov. Kate Brown as she announced a ban on all gatherings of more than 250 people statewide for four weeks to try to stop the spread. Appearing at a news conference, the governor said she and other state officials are also worried about testing capacity, which a health official put at around only 80 per day. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley criticized the Trump administration for not responding to Brown’s plea for protective equipment for front-line medical workers.

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS-CASE DROPPED

Case dropped against climate activists who blocked oil train

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A case against five people who built a garden to block an oil train’s path will not proceed after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided not to schedule a retrial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the first trial against the climate activists who blocked oil trains from entering the Zenith Energy Terminal in Portland ended in a mistrial last month. On Thursday, prosecutor Leslie Wu said the state would be unable to proceed with scheduling a retrial. She did not say why. After the mistrial, group spokesman Dylan Plummer said the fact that the five were not convicted made the case a success.

SEX OFFENDER AIRPORT ARREST

Sex offender arrested at airport trying to flee country

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a sex offender trying to flee the country at the Eugene Airport. The Register-Guard reports 57-year-old James Murphy was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday near the departure gate for flight to Indonesia. Murphy faces two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender and six counts of misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Murphy hasn’t registered as a sex offender since 2013. He was convicted in 2008 of three counts of online sexual corruption of a child.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor to announce virus rules

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With officials assuming that thousands of Oregonians have or will get the new coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown is working on an announcement on steps to stem the spread. The Oregon Health Authority reported six new cases Wednesday, including two cases involving men in their 80s at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. The total number of cases statewide stands at 21. Brown’s announcement Thursday will address mass gatherings, social distancing, workplace practices and other efforts to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. An AP source said that announcement could include a ban on large gatherings, similar to the one Washington’s governor imposed Wednesday on the Seattle area.

SEX CRIMES-WOMAN CHARGED

Woman charged with child sex crimes found dead in cell

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Albany woman who pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen sex crimes involving an underage person earlier this week has been found dead in her jail cell. The Albany Democrat Herald reports in February, 40-year-old Tina Ketcham was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with seven sex crimes. On Monday, the number increased to 15. Ketcham pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for trial in April. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2020, and Ketcham knew the victim. Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said Wednesday that while performing hourly security checks at 5:10 a.m., corrections deputies found Ketcham dead of apparent suicide. Authorities are investigating.

COP SHOOTING-JUSTIFIED

Grand jury: Silverton cop who shot, killed man justified

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Marion County grand jury has found that a Silverton police officer who fatally shot a man was justified. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Officer Timothy Hein shot and killed William Bluestone Feb. 14 after Bluestone’s wife told police he assaulted her and forced her out of the apartment. The Marion County District Attorney’s Office says Hein and officer Jonathan Lamoreaux knocked on the apartment door, entered and found a child and a baby. Officers later found Bluestone hiding under the bed. Bluestone told police he had a gun, and officers left and negotiated with Bluestone, who later shot himself. Hein was unsure of who Bluestone was shooting at and shot Bluestone. The grand jury unanimously found that Hein acted lawfully in shooting him.

TEEN LIFE SENTENCE

Court overturns sentence of man convicted of murder at 16

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 50-year prison sentence of a man who as a teen stabbed a Wilsonville woman to death has been overturned. The Oregon Court of Appeals said the sentence failed to take into account the “unique qualities of youth” and whether the defendant was capable of change. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports depending on whether the Oregon Department of Justice decides to appeal, the ruling could send the case of Todd Davilla back for a seventh re-sentencing. Davilla is 44 and serving time at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem. The Oregon Department of Justice said it is reviewing the ruling.

AP-US-OREGON-GLOBAL-WARMING

Oregon governor takes sweeping action to cut global warming

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In an end run around Republican legislators, Oregon’s Democratic governor has ordered the state to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing a state agency to set and enforce caps on pollution from industry and transportation fuels. Brown’s sweeping order aims to reduce carbon emissions to at least 45% below 1990 levels by 2035 and by 80% from 1990 levels by 2050. Republican lawmakers, a minority in the Legislature, staged a walkout during this year’s short session to sabotage a bill that aimed for many of the same climate goals.