Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BC-WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

Washington lawmakers set to adjourn legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers are moving closer to adjourning their 60-day legislative session Thursday, hoping to finish their work quickly amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Democratic leaders in the House and Senate announced a final supplemental budget agreement Wednesday and the House passed the budget on a 56-41 vote Thursday, sending it to the Senate. Part of the budget is money for coronavirus response, which is a separate bill that is set to receive final votes in both chambers before lawmakers adjourn for the year. Leaders said that the current outbreak also led them to spend less than they originally planned in several areas in order to build up the state’s reserves for future years.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Inslee orders all greater Seattle area schools to close

OLYMPIA (AP) — As the death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 31 in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday ordered that all public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties be closed for six weeks. The schools most close by March 17, Inslee said, and remain shuttered through April 24. Several school districts already announced they will close due to the outbreak. Seattle Public Schools with 53,000 students, closed beginning Thursday. The statewide total of confirmed cases has topped 450.

CAR TAB INITIATIVE

Judge indicates car tab initiative could go into effect

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County judge says the car-tab tax cuts included in Initiative 976, with the exception of using Kelley Blue Book to calculate the taxes, should be allowed to take effect. The Seattle Times reports drivers will wait a little longer for the tax break because Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson indicated in his Thursday ruling that he will wait to lift the injunction until a hearing scheduled for March 27. The city of Seattle and others at that hearing are likely to argue that the measure should stay paused. Ferguson earlier said King County and a coalition of Washington cities had failed to show the $30 car tab measure was unconstitutional.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-BOEING-TAX

Lawmakers repeal tax break for Boeing to resolve dispute

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a revised bill to repeal a tax break for Boeing, a measure that was requested by the aerospace giant to resolve a long-running international trade dispute. The Seattle Times reports that Senate Bill was passed by lawmakers Thursday, the final day of the legislative session. Boeing wanted the tax repealed to head off retaliatory trade tariffs. The tax incentive has allowed Boeing and aerospace businesses to pay a lower state tax rate compared to other manufacturing companies, saving the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GENETIC SLEUTHING

Scientist links 2 state outbreaks with genetic fingerprints

SEATTLE (AP) — A scientist in Seattle is helping public health authorities understand and track the new coronavirus, turning up clues about how it arrived and spread through Washington state and beyond. Like a detective studying fingerprints, Trevor Bedford uses the genetic code the virus leaves behind. This week, his lab at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center found links between a cluster of cases in the hard-hit Seattle area and the outbreak on the Grand Princess cruise ship in California. The work of disease detectives can help authorities react more quickly to contain the spread of disease.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Americans adjust to new life, hunker down amid coronavirus

Millions of Americans are settling into disrupted new routines Thursday as the new coronavirus began to uproot almost every fact of American life. Parents were developing homeschooling plans for their children, while workers missing shifts amid widespread closures wondered how they would pay bills, and prepared for many weeks of financial difficulty. Family members were scrambling to figure out how they could care for vulnerable older relatives in their own homes. Some state legislatures were working to adapt so they could continue their work as coronavirus prompts mass societal shutdowns.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SPORTS

Mariners, Sounders, XFL shut out in Seattle because of virus

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak. Inslee said Wednesday that social gatherings of 250 or more people are banned through at least the end of March. That decision impacts the Mariners’ first seven games of the Major League Baseball season that begins March 26. Also affected are home games of the Seattle Sounders in the MLS and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Joe Biden takes lead over Bernie Sanders in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington after additional results in the vote-by-mail state posted Wednesday afternoon. Biden led by about 15,000 votes after more than 1.6 million votes were counted. Results could continue to change as ballots dropped in drop boxes Tuesday or those which may still be in the mail arrive at elections offices and are processed. Counties will update their results again Thursday afternoon. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STARBUCKS

Starbucks stores may go drive-thru only or limit seating

Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside. The company is making the announcement Thursday, one day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic. CEO Kevin Johnson said stores will be closed as a last resort, and those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis. The Seattle roaster has approximately 15,000 U.S. stores and 1,600 Canadian stores. Starbucks has already increased the pace of sanitizing stores and put into place a temporary ban on use of personal cups or in-store mugs and glassware.

FATAL SHOOTING-ARGUMENT

Man fatally shot in argument in Washington state alley

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities say a man was fatally shot following an argument with a suspect who fled before officers arrived. KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that officers from the Tacoma Police Department started life-saving procedures after being called to help a 32-year-old man wounded in an alley. Investigators say the man died at the hospital from his injuries. Police say the argument occurred Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. in an alley in Yakima, Washington. Authorities say the shooter has not yet been caught. An investigation is ongoing.