AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 12 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown announces social distancing measures to combat coronavirus – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press conference to announce new steps regarding mass gatherings, social distancing, workplace practices, and other community-wide mitigation efforts aimed to slow the step of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

——————–

——————–

Friday, Mar. 13 1:00 PM GOP Rep. Greg Walden holds town hall meetings – Republican Rep. Greg Walden holds town halls meetings at Fossil High School, 600 E B St, Fossil, OR (1:00 PM PDT) and Memorial Hall, 128 S Main St, Condon, OR (3:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://walden.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repgregwalden

Contacts: Justin Discigi, Office of Rep. Greg Walden, 1 202 226 7338

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Mar. 13 – Sunday, Mar. 15 CANCELED: Sharing the Coast Conference – Sharing the Coast Conference, focused on topics including oceanography, beach ecology and climate change. The conference is a collaboration between the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition CoastWatch program, and the Northwest Aquatic and Marine Educators * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Bandon, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonshores.org/

Contacts: Fawn Custer, Oregon Shores , fawn@oregonshores.org , 1 541 270 0027