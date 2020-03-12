WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:20 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — As the death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 31 in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday ordered that all public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties be closed for six weeks. Inslee’s directive affects about 600,000 students. The schools must close by March 17 and remain shuttered through April 24. By Martha Bellisle and Rachel La Corte. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon should prepare for thousands of cases of coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday as she announced a ban on all gatherings of more than 250 people statewide for four weeks to try to stop the spread. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 640 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK STARBUCKS

Some Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada may become drive-thru only while others could limit the number of people allowed inside, the company said, one day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK US

SEATTLE — Workers lost their jobs, parents came up with impromptu home lesson plans for children kept home from shuttered schools. Families fretted over dwindling retirements accounts, the health of elderly parents, and every cough and sneeze in their midst. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK STATE CAPITOLS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Mounting concerns about the coronarvirus spread to state capitols across the country Thursday, as some lawmakers halted their sessions, shut out the public and scrambled to finish work on essential spending bills to keep government going. By David Leib. SENT: 930 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are moving closer to adjourning their 60-day legislative session Thursday, hoping to finish their work quickly amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the state. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Voting counting continues in the Democratic presidential primary. DEVELOPING.

SMALL BIZ SMALL TALK CORONAVIRUS STRATEGIES

NEW YORK — Renee and Michael Brown planned to open a third location for their coffee company — and put their plans on hold when the coronavirus hit. By Joyce M. Rosenberg. SENT: 990 words. With AP photos.

CAR TAB INITIATIVE

SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge issued a ruling Thursday saying the car-tab tax cuts included in Initiative 976, with the exception of using Kelley Blue Book to calculate the taxes, should be allowed to take effect. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

BKC—PAC 12 TOURNAMENT

LAS VEGAS — Quarterfinal coverage of the Pac-12 tournament.

IN BRIEF:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK EWU & WSU: Virus prompts both WSU and EWU to move most classes online

—ATTEMPTED POLICE BRIBERY: Police: Man tried to bribe patrol trooper after DUI crash.

—WOMAN IMPRISONED ASSAULTED: Man accused of confining, assaulting woman.

—FATAL SHOOTING ARGUMENT: Man fatally shot in argument in alley.