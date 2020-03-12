AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 12.

Thursday, Mar. 12 12:00 PM CANCELED: ‘Capitol Hill Briefing: The Future of Kidney Care in America’ – ‘Capitol Hill Briefing: The Future of Kidney Care in America’, hosted by the Congressional Kidney Caucus in cooperation with Kidney Care Partners, the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Kidney Foundation, on ‘the continued momentum and coordination among bipartisan Members of Congress, the administration, and the broader kidney community to improve kidney care in the U.S.’. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon, NKF CEO Kevin Longino, Immediate Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Services advisor Nick Uehlecke, NIH National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases Director Dr Robert Star, and Cleveland Clinic’s Dr John Sedor * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Thursday, Mar. 12 – Sunday, Mar. 15 POSTPONED: Emerald City Comicon – POSTPONED: Emerald City Comicon (ECCC), annual comic book and pop culture convention * Postponed until the Summer due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Mar. 12 11:00 AM F5 Networks Inc: Full year 2019 AGM

Thursday, Mar. 12 Microsoft Corp: Q3 2020 Dividend payment date

