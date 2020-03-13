Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is closing schools and banning mass gatherings as concerns about the new coronavirus spread. The office of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says schools will close statewide from March 16 through March 31 due to staffing challenges and health concerns. She also said the Trump administration has informed her it will be sending just a small fraction of the protective equipment sought for front-line medical workers. And her staff says the equipment is past its expiration date. Six more cases of the coronavirus have emerged in Oregon, bringing the state total to 30. Oregon banned all gatherings of more than 250 people statewide for four weeks to try to stop the spread.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A case against five people who built a garden to block an oil train’s path will not proceed after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office decided not to schedule a retrial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the first trial against the climate activists who blocked oil trains from entering the Zenith Energy Terminal in Portland ended in a mistrial last month. On Thursday, prosecutor Leslie Wu said the state would be unable to proceed with scheduling a retrial. She did not say why. After the mistrial, group spokesman Dylan Plummer said the fact that the five were not convicted made the case a success.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a sex offender trying to flee the country at the Eugene Airport. The Register-Guard reports 57-year-old James Murphy was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Thursday near the departure gate for flight to Indonesia. Murphy faces two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender and six counts of misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Murphy hasn’t registered as a sex offender since 2013. He was convicted in 2008 of three counts of online sexual corruption of a child.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With officials assuming that thousands of Oregonians have or will get the new coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown is working on an announcement on steps to stem the spread. The Oregon Health Authority reported six new cases Wednesday, including two cases involving men in their 80s at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. The total number of cases statewide stands at 21. Brown’s announcement Thursday will address mass gatherings, social distancing, workplace practices and other efforts to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. An AP source said that announcement could include a ban on large gatherings, similar to the one Washington’s governor imposed Wednesday on the Seattle area.