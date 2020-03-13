Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA (AP) — As the death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 31 in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday ordered that all public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties be closed for six weeks. The schools most close by March 17, Inslee said, and remain shuttered through April 24. Several school districts already announced they will close due to the outbreak. Seattle Public Schools with 53,000 students, closed beginning Thursday. The statewide total of confirmed cases has topped 450.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers adjourned their 60-day legislative session Thursday after passing a supplemental state budget that spends $200 million on the COVID-19 response. Lawmakers’ final hours of work in the Capitol were overshadowed by the continued onslaught of coronavirus news in the state, as the number of deaths increased to 31 and Gov. Jay Inslee ordered that all public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties close for six weeks. Leaders said the current outbreak also led them to spend less than they originally planned in several areas in order to build up the state’s reserves for future years.

NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus have shuttered places where Americans and others have long gathered to escape the world and also to engage with it. Almost everything that draws crowds has now sent them all away. The list of venues where people can no longer find entertainment or diversion in the U.S. continues to climb — so far scrapped or shuttered are everything from Coachella and Carnegie Hall, Major League Soccer, Disneyland and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The virus’ arrival comes just as Americans shake off the winter blues and generally plan spring events like concerts, games and shows. But no more.

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County judge says the car-tab tax cuts included in Initiative 976, with the exception of using Kelley Blue Book to calculate the taxes, should be allowed to take effect. The Seattle Times reports drivers will wait a little longer for the tax break because Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson indicated in his Thursday ruling that he will wait to lift the injunction until a hearing scheduled for March 27. The city of Seattle and others at that hearing are likely to argue that the measure should stay paused. Ferguson earlier said King County and a coalition of Washington cities had failed to show the $30 car tab measure was unconstitutional.