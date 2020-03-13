Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak. Inslee said Wednesday that social gatherings of 250 or more people are banned through at least the end of March. That decision impacts the Mariners’ first seven games of the Major League Baseball season that begins March 26. Also affected are home games of the Seattle Sounders in the MLS and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.