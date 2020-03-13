AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Mar. 13.

——————–

Friday, Mar. 13 10:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little gives coronavirus update – Idaho Governor Brad Little provides an update regarding ‘proactive measures’ being taken to protect citizens during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, via press conference

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

Friday, Mar. 13 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little attend the Idaho Women 100 Kick-Off and Bell Ringing

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

Friday, Mar. 13 Boise State University conducts campus-wide emergency preparation

Location: Boise State University, 1910 University Dr, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.boisestate.edu/, https://twitter.com/boisestatelive

Contacts: Boise State Communications, communications@boisestate.edu, 1 208 426 1000