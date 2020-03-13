Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ABORTION-IDAHO

Idaho bill outlaws abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation making abortion a crime should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide. The Senate voted 27-7 Thursday to approve the measure that includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Under the measure, criminal punishment would apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states. President Donald Trump has appointed two conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court, and there’s speculation the court could overturn the 1973 Roe decision. The measure now goes to the House.

CROP DUSTERS-REGULATION

Crop-dusting bill heads to Idaho Senate for possible changes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation sought by pesticide-spraying crop dusters that opponents say will leave Idaho residents susceptible to getting hit with poison from above got some significant changes in a Senate committee. The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee approved the measure with the possible changes adding back in protections for people on the ground. Republican Sen. Jim Guthrie, the committee chairman, guaranteed the changes would become part of the final bill when it reaches the full Senate. The legislation follows an incident last year where about 20 farmworkers in southwestern Idaho said they became sick after a crop duster sprayed pesticide on a field right next to them.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho lawmakers eye fast exit if coronavirus hits Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little and leaders in the Idaho House and Senate have made contingency plans for a hasty end to the legislative session should someone in the Statehouse get the new coronavirus. Little said Thursday that aggregating lawmakers from all 44 of Idaho’s counties as well as drawing in visitors is not the best scenario. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said budget bills are being expedited because they need to be passed before the Legislature can adjourn. He’s considering having lawmakers work on Saturday. No one in Idaho has tested positive for the virus so far, but health officials say it’s only a matter of time.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon bans mass gatherings, will close schools over virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is closing schools and banning mass gatherings as concerns about the new coronavirus spread. The office of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says schools will close statewide from March 16 through March 31 due to staffing challenges and health concerns. She also said the Trump administration has informed her it will be sending just a small fraction of the protective equipment sought for front-line medical workers. And her staff says the equipment is past its expiration date. Six more cases of the coronavirus have emerged in Oregon, bringing the state total to 30. Oregon banned all gatherings of more than 250 people statewide for four weeks to try to stop the spread.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-EMERGENCY FUND

Idaho Senate OKs money to fight coronavirus outbreak

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are moving quickly to bolster the state’s ability to fight the new coronavirus. The Senate voted 35-0 Wednesday to approve a request from Republican Gov. Brad Little for $2 million to go into an emergency fund for use around the state. Some of the money will be used by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to test for the virus. The legislation now goes to the House. Republican Sen. Steve Bair told senators that an expected $4 million in federal funds is more than a month away. No one in Idaho has tested positive for the virus so far.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Popular Idaho music festival postponed amid virus concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular Boise, Idaho, music festival has been postponed until September amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Treefort Music Fest attracts crowds of more than 20,000 people each spring. This year more than 400 artists and bands were in the lineup for the week-long festival originally scheduled to begin March 25. Treefort organizers made the announcement Wednesday. State health officials say Idaho has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The announcement comes the same day the World Health Organization declared the illness a global pandemic.