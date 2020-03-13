Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Inslee orders all greater Seattle area schools to close

OLYMPIA (AP) — As the death toll from the new coronavirus reached at least 31 in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday ordered that all public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties be closed for six weeks. The schools most close by March 17, Inslee said, and remain shuttered through April 24. Several school districts already announced they will close due to the outbreak. Seattle Public Schools with 53,000 students, closed beginning Thursday. The statewide total of confirmed cases has topped 450.

AP-WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

Washington lawmakers adjourn 60-day legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers adjourned their 60-day legislative session Thursday after passing a supplemental state budget that spends $200 million on the COVID-19 response. Lawmakers’ final hours of work in the Capitol were overshadowed by the continued onslaught of coronavirus news in the state, as the number of deaths increased to 31 and Gov. Jay Inslee ordered that all public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties close for six weeks. Leaders said the current outbreak also led them to spend less than they originally planned in several areas in order to build up the state’s reserves for future years.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EMPTY-HALLS

Virus darkens stages, silences orchestras across the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus have shuttered places where Americans and others have long gathered to escape the world and also to engage with it. Almost everything that draws crowds has now sent them all away. The list of venues where people can no longer find entertainment or diversion in the U.S. continues to climb — so far scrapped or shuttered are everything from Coachella and Carnegie Hall, Major League Soccer, Disneyland and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The virus’ arrival comes just as Americans shake off the winter blues and generally plan spring events like concerts, games and shows. But no more.

CAR TAB INITIATIVE

Judge indicates car tab initiative could go into effect

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County judge says the car-tab tax cuts included in Initiative 976, with the exception of using Kelley Blue Book to calculate the taxes, should be allowed to take effect. The Seattle Times reports drivers will wait a little longer for the tax break because Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson indicated in his Thursday ruling that he will wait to lift the injunction until a hearing scheduled for March 27. The city of Seattle and others at that hearing are likely to argue that the measure should stay paused. Ferguson earlier said King County and a coalition of Washington cities had failed to show the $30 car tab measure was unconstitutional.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-BOEING-TAX

Lawmakers repeal tax break for Boeing to resolve dispute

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a revised bill to repeal a tax break for Boeing, a measure that was requested by the aerospace giant to resolve a long-running international trade dispute. The Seattle Times reports that Senate Bill was passed by lawmakers Thursday, the final day of the legislative session. Boeing wanted the tax repealed to head off retaliatory trade tariffs. The tax incentive has allowed Boeing and aerospace businesses to pay a lower state tax rate compared to other manufacturing companies, saving the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon bans mass gatherings, will close schools over virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is closing schools and banning mass gatherings as concerns about the new coronavirus spread. The office of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says schools will close statewide from March 16 through March 31 due to staffing challenges and health concerns. She also said the Trump administration has informed her it will be sending just a small fraction of the protective equipment sought for front-line medical workers. And her staff says the equipment is past its expiration date. Six more cases of the coronavirus have emerged in Oregon, bringing the state total to 30. Oregon banned all gatherings of more than 250 people statewide for four weeks to try to stop the spread.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GENETIC SLEUTHING

Scientist links 2 state outbreaks with genetic fingerprints

SEATTLE (AP) — A scientist in Seattle is helping public health authorities understand and track the new coronavirus, turning up clues about how it arrived and spread through Washington state and beyond. Like a detective studying fingerprints, Trevor Bedford uses the genetic code the virus leaves behind. This week, his lab at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center found links between a cluster of cases in the hard-hit Seattle area and the outbreak on the Grand Princess cruise ship in California. The work of disease detectives can help authorities react more quickly to contain the spread of disease.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Americans adjust to new life, hunker down amid coronavirus

Millions of Americans are settling into disrupted new routines Thursday as the new coronavirus began to uproot almost every fact of American life. Parents were developing homeschooling plans for their children, while workers missing shifts amid widespread closures wondered how they would pay bills, and prepared for many weeks of financial difficulty. Family members were scrambling to figure out how they could care for vulnerable older relatives in their own homes. Some state legislatures were working to adapt so they could continue their work as coronavirus prompts mass societal shutdowns.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SPORTS

Mariners, Sounders, XFL shut out in Seattle because of virus

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak. Inslee said Wednesday that social gatherings of 250 or more people are banned through at least the end of March. That decision impacts the Mariners’ first seven games of the Major League Baseball season that begins March 26. Also affected are home games of the Seattle Sounders in the MLS and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

Joe Biden takes lead over Bernie Sanders in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Washington after additional results in the vote-by-mail state posted Wednesday afternoon. Biden led by about 15,000 votes after more than 1.6 million votes were counted. Results could continue to change as ballots dropped in drop boxes Tuesday or those which may still be in the mail arrive at elections offices and are processed. Counties will update their results again Thursday afternoon. Of the state’s 89 pledged delegates, only 31 are allocated based on the statewide result. The remaining 58 are determined based on the results of the state’s 10 congressional districts.