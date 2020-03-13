AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Mar. 13.

Friday, Mar. 13 1:00 PM GOP Rep. Greg Walden holds town hall meetings – Republican Rep. Greg Walden holds town halls meetings at Fossil High School, 600 E B St, Fossil, OR (1:00 PM PDT) and Memorial Hall, 128 S Main St, Condon, OR (3:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://walden.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repgregwalden

Contacts: Justin Discigi, Office of Rep. Greg Walden, 1 202 226 7338

Friday, Mar. 13 – Sunday, Mar. 15 CANCELED: Sharing the Coast Conference – Sharing the Coast Conference, focused on topics including oceanography, beach ecology and climate change. The conference is a collaboration between the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition CoastWatch program, and the Northwest Aquatic and Marine Educators * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Bandon, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonshores.org/

Contacts: Fawn Custer, Oregon Shores , fawn@oregonshores.org , 1 541 270 0027