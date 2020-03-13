Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 2:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Hundreds of doctors from around Oregon signed a letter Friday to Gov. Kate Brown demanding more resources and help to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. By Andrew Selsky and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday expanded school closures and prohibited large gatherings across all of Washington in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus while health officials reported at least five new deaths and more than 560 people positive tests. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOL MEALS

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Kiyana Esco needs free school lunches and breakfasts to feed her six children. But with schools shutting down over coronavirus concerns, she’s scrambling to pick up the meals, care for her kids and keep her job. SENT: 1050 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—OFFICER SHOOTS MAN: Authorities: Officer fatally shoots man who had gun.

—DEFENSE LAWYER KILLING SENTENCE: Killer of public defense lawyer found dead in 2009 sentenced.

