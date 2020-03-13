US–Election 2020-Washington, ADVISORY

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The Democratic presidential primary in Washington state is too early to call.

All votes in Washington state are cast by mail or by dropping them off in a ballot box, and the state counts a significant amount in the days following Election Day.

Following the release of updated results Friday, Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders by almost 30,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted — or a margin of 2 percentage points.

It is unclear how many votes are left to be counted.

Most counties in Washington state will next update their results next week, though a few might provide updates Saturday.

The AP, Washington