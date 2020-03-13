WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday expanded school closures and prohibited large gatherings across all of Washington in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus while health officials reported at least six new deaths and more than 560 positive tests. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 730 words. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown said Friday that the state will help find childcare for the children of frontline medical workers and first responders as schools statewide are closed for two weeks to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOL MEALS

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Kiyana Esco needs free school lunches and breakfasts to feed her six children. But with schools shutting down over coronavirus concerns, she’s scrambling to pick up the meals, care for her kids and keep her job. SENT: 1100 words.

ELECTION 2020-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE – Vote counting continues in Washington’s Democratic primary. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers started this year’s legislative session focused on the state’s homelessness crisis and ended it 60 days later amid a global pandemic that led to them passing a supplemental budget with emergency funding for the state’s COVID-19 outbreak. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 580 words. AP Photos.

PENTAGON-CLOUD CONTRACT

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is reconsidering its awarding of a major cloud computing contract to Microsoft after rival tech giant Amazon protested what it called a flawed bidding process. SENT: 310 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

—MICROSOFT BILL GATES: Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board. With AP photos.

—OFFICER SHOOTS MAN: Authorities: Officer fatally shoots man who had gun.

—STATE ROUTE-SNOW CLEARING: Annual snow-clearing to begin on Washington State Route 20.

—FATAL FALL-DRUGS: Man dies after fall from fourth-floor window in Ellensburg.

—FLOOD FUNDS: Walla Walla secures line of credit to help with flood damage.

—CEMENT TRUCK DEPUTY: Cement truck driver arrested after hitting deputy’s car